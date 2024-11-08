The holiday season is a whirlwind of decorations, shopping, and family gatherings. For most of us, it's one of the busiest times of the year. But for some savvy entrepreneurs, this time of year means big money—especially for those who know how to turn holiday stress into cash. One such entrepreneur, Adam Chap, found an incredible way to make up to $3,600 daily through a side hustle that anyone with a ladder and a knack for decoration can jump into: hanging Christmas lights.

Here's how Chap has turned a dreaded holiday chore into a high-paying gig, plus other Christmas-themed side hustles you can explore to add a little extra shine to your bank account:

A Bright Idea: Turning Christmas Lights into Cash

Chap, a TikToker and side hustle expert (@adamrchap), shared his success story of turning holiday decoration into a booming business. With a simple setup of a ladder, some outdoor lights, and a little creativity, Chap charges up to $1,200 per house to install Christmas lights. And his clients? They're more than willing to pay.

"People don't want to deal with the hassle of decorating—they're scared of heights, don't have the right equipment, and honestly, value their time more than money," Chap explains in his TikTok video. For these reasons, he's found that the market for professional holiday decorating is bigger than ever, with some homeowners ready to shell out up to $1,200 for one job. "The holidays are stressful enough," Chap adds, "and the store-bought lights suck!"

But Chap doesn't stop there. He also offers premium packages that include not only the exterior of the house but also Christmas tree setup, priced at $2,500. This premium package means he can spend less time jumping from house to house and still pull in an impressive income. "By adding Christmas tree decorating into the mix, I can do fewer jobs while increasing my profit," Chap says. One job a day with the full package could bring him $2,500, cutting his workload while maximising earnings.

Chap's Surprising Success with High Pricing

While some may balk at the idea of paying hundreds—or thousands—for holiday decor, Chap's experience has proven that there's a strong market for it. He initially faced criticism about his prices, with comments like, "Nobody would ever pay that!" and "I'd do it for $100." But Chap has a straightforward response: "YOU ARE NOT YOUR CUSTOMER!"

Chap notes that during his first year, he was charged $2,000 for a job and thought that his clients were "nuts." However, eight years into his holiday side hustle, he's found that the demand for professional holiday decorating is steady. "I've come to realise just how valuable the services we provide are and why people love to hand off this work to us," he wrote. For customers who are time-poor or simply hate the hassle, paying for this festive service is well worth it.

Beyond Christmas Lights: Other Festive Side Hustles to Consider

Not interested in climbing a ladder? No worries. There are plenty of other holiday-themed side hustles to try out:

1. Gift Wrapping Services: Hate wrapping presents? You're not alone, which is why professional gift-wrapping can bring in an extra $25 an hour or $15-$25 per item. Put your creativity to use and help customers check this task off their lists.

2. Baking Holiday Treats: Nothing says Christmas like festive cookies, and there's high demand for custom, homemade treats. Offer a dozen decorated holiday cookies for $30, targeting people who want the taste and look of homemade goods without the hassle of baking.

3. Remote Customer Service: Seasonal customer service jobs are in high demand around the holidays. Companies like Amazon hire customer service reps to work remotely, typically paying $10-$15 per hour. Clocking in 20 hours a week can bring you around $300 weekly, all from the comfort of home.

4. Pet Sitting and Dog Walking: With holiday travel in full swing, pet-sitting services are crucial. Charge $50 a day per pet for sitting, and consider dog-walking services too. If you can manage a handful of clients, you could be looking at an extra $2,500 by the end of the season.

5. Selling Handmade Gifts on Etsy: If you're a crafter, the holiday season is prime time for handmade gifts. Open a shop on Etsy to sell holiday items like wreaths, ornaments, and unique gift items. Many people are on the lookout for one-of-a-kind presents, and this could bring in a substantial seasonal income.

6. Cashback Apps for Easy Savings: While it's not technically a side hustle, cashback apps like Rakuten and Ibotta can help you earn back some of what you spend on holiday shopping. Every dollar counts during this time of year!

7. Christmas Tree Setup: Similar to Chap's light-hanging business, some people are willing to pay for help setting up and decorating their Christmas trees. One TikTok user, @christmaslightcontractor, shared that they make $150 in just 10 minutes decorating Christmas trees. With a few clients each week, this hustle could bring in a quick profit.

Chap's holiday side hustle proves that thinking outside the box (or the tree) can bring in serious income during the holiday season. As the holidays become more about convenience and less about doing it all yourself, services like professional decorating, pet sitting, and festive baking are proving to be in high demand. For millennials looking for creative ways to supplement their income or fund holiday expenses, these side hustles are the gift that keeps on giving.