A boss has faced backlash after boasting about firing an employee in a text exchange with another staff member. The incident, exposed by entrepreneur and content creator Ben Askins, has sparked widespread criticism on social media.

Dismissal via Text: A Controversial Exchange

The now-viral text exchange began when the boss asked an employee if they had heard about a colleague named Matt. After the employee responded that they hadn't, the boss revealed, 'I fired him this morning. He was f***ing useless lol.' The blunt and dismissive tone shocked the employee, who initially thought it was a joke.

The boss clarified that they had been contemplating the decision for some time, citing Matt's two instances of tardiness in one week as the tipping point. They further dismissed Matt's reasons for being late, which included a broken-down car, labelling them as 'excuses' and 'nonsense.'

When the employee expressed concern about how the team would manage the increased workload, the boss stated they would 'power through' until a replacement was found.

Public Criticism and Viral Reactions

The employee's astonishment over the exchange was echoed by Askins, who shared the messages on social media. He criticised the boss for their unprofessional behaviour, describing it as 'inappropriate boasting.'

'If you have to fire someone, fine. But don't go bragging about it to another team member—it's obviously not OK,' Askins said. He also questioned the fairness of firing an employee over legitimate reasons for lateness, calling it a 'ridiculous overreaction.'

The video of the exchange garnered significant attention on TikTok and Instagram, with viewers expressing shock and disapproval. Many speculated that the boss's actions were intended to intimidate other employees by flaunting their authority.

One commenter wrote, 'This is clearly a passive-aggressive threat to scare the team.' Another added, 'Bragging to a colleague about firing someone breaks all sorts of confidentiality and trust.'

However, not everyone criticised the boss. Some viewers argued that repeated tardiness warranted disciplinary action. One said, 'If he was late twice every week and had previous warnings, then fair enough. But if it was a one-off, it's not right.'

Legal Implications Under UK Employment Law

While public opinion was divided, the incident highlights important considerations under UK employment law. Employers must provide valid reasons for dismissal and act reasonably, according to government guidelines. Dismissing an employee for conduct tolerated in others can result in claims of unfair dismissal.

Additionally, employers are required to investigate thoroughly before dismissing an employee, especially if mitigating circumstances are present. Workers are entitled to at least the notice period outlined in their contract or the statutory minimum. However, immediate dismissal may be justified in cases of gross misconduct, such as violence or theft.

Employees with at least two years of continuous service have the right to request a written statement of dismissal reasons, which employers must provide within 14 days of the request. For employees on statutory maternity leave, a written dismissal statement must be provided regardless of service length.

A Damaged Workplace Dynamic

The incident has not only sparked a debate about professionalism but also raised questions about workplace culture and leadership. As Askins noted, such behaviour undermines trust and morale within teams. For the boss at the centre of this controversy, the fallout serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of poor management practices in the digital age.