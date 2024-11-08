In the ever-expanding side hustle landscape, leveraging Costco's bulk pricing and vast selection has proven to be a lucrative strategy for individuals looking to boost their income. These side hustles are easy to set up, require minimal upfront investment, and, with consistency, can generate impressive monthly earnings. Here's a look at three profitable Costco side hustles to consider, each with the potential to bring in thousands of dollars per month:

1. The Resale Hustle: Turn Costco Finds into Amazon Gold

A recent TikTok video by deals expert Rios (@riostoriches) revealed how he earned over $1,000 in just one week by reselling Costco products on Amazon. His strategy is simple: scout Costco for discounted bulk items that can be resold for higher prices on platforms like Amazon. The example Rios shared involved Streit's Unsalted Matzos Crackers, which he bought for $9.89 at Costco and resold on Amazon for up to $26.99, netting a profit of about $4.67 per box after fees and shipping.

With a Costco membership (available in Gold Star or Executive tiers), members have access to exclusive prices on items with significant resale potential. By keeping an eye out for products with wide price gaps between Costco and online retailers, resellers can turn a simple shopping trip into a profitable business. For Rios, this side hustle was particularly appealing due to its hands-off nature. After buying the crackers, he used Amazon's Fulfilled by Amazon (FBA) service to handle the packaging and shipping, effectively making money "literally in my sleep, there is over $1,000 in sales in less than a week," said Rios in the clip. "It's that easy, man."

2. Fulfilled by Merchant (FBM): A Teen's Path to $5,000 Monthly

While reselling through Amazon's FBA model can be efficient, some sellers are finding even more success with the Fulfilled by Merchant (FBM) model, which gives them full control over inventory, shipping, and packaging. TikTok user William Rivera shared how his younger brother, at just 15 years old, used FBM to make up to $5,000 per month. Using only his smartphone and a laptop, Rivera's brother purchases products from Costco, handles fulfilment himself, and lists the items on Amazon for resale.

The advantage of the FBM approach is that it enables young entrepreneurs to keep their operations flexible, control inventory levels, and customise packaging. According to Rivera, his brother regularly scans between 50 and 100 products per Costco trip, checking profitability with the Amazon seller app. With this approach, a motivated young entrepreneur can turn a quick store visit into a high-earning side hustle.

The TikTok video's comment section is filled with praise for the young entrepreneur, with many sharing similar success stories. "It's easy money," one viewer commented, while another marveled, "$60 grand a year is crazy!"

3. Affiliate Marketing: Turning a Costco Membership into Passive Income

The third side hustle that's gaining popularity is affiliate marketing. According to finance influencer Dana, individuals with a significant social media following can earn $3,000 to $5,000 monthly by promoting Costco products. Affiliate marketing involves promoting products or services and earning a commission for every sale made through a personalised link. For those with a following on platforms like Instagram or TikTok, affiliate marketing offers a chance to generate passive income by simply sharing content.

Dana explains that anyone with at least 1,000 followers can join Costco's affiliate programme and start posting Costco product reviews or recommendations. Each post includes a unique affiliate link to Costco's website, where followers can make purchases. Every sale through the link yields a commission, which, over time, can accumulate into a substantial income. With enough consistent, engaging content, affiliates can achieve a steady monthly revenue stream from Costco sales alone, and some have reported earnings as high as $5,000 monthly.

Maximising Earnings and Minimising Effort

Each of these side hustles offers unique benefits, from the hands-off nature of FBA to the inventory control of FBM and the passive income potential of affiliate marketing. As TikTok user Rios explains, it's all about identifying profitable items and letting the systems handle the rest. He points out that simply monitoring Costco deals and Amazon listings has allowed him to earn thousands without extensive effort.

For those interested in getting started, the steps are straightforward. First, sign up for a Costco membership, either Gold Star at $65 or Executive at $130 per year, to gain access to discounted bulk items. Next, download the Amazon seller app or join Costco's affiliate programme to track prices and scan items. Finally, stay consistent by visiting Costco regularly, building a following on social media, or refining your reselling strategy.

Whether you're interested in earning while you sleep, controlling your inventory, or generating passive income, Costco offers a range of lucrative opportunities for aspiring side hustlers. With the right tools and a commitment to consistency, each of these strategies can provide a significant boost to monthly income.