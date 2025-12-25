After a three-year hiatus, Stargate SG-1 is blasting back onto Netflix — and sci-fi fans are ready to step through the gate once more. The beloved series, removed from the platform in December 2022 following Amazon's acquisition of MGM, now returns under a new licensing deal that promises endless interstellar adventures.

From 15 February 2026, all 10 seasons and 214 episodes will be available to viewers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Latin America. Canada, however, misses out this time. For long-time devotees, the revival rekindles nostalgia; for newcomers, it offers the perfect entry point into one of science fiction's most enduring sagas.

Origins and Plot: Expanding the Stargate Universe

Building on Roland Emmerich's 1994 film, Stargate SG-1 resumes the story one year later, following Earth's elite military team as they journey through an ancient alien portal to distant worlds. Each mission uncovers new civilisations, advanced technologies, and cosmic threats that test humanity's resolve.

Running from 1997 to 2007, the series delivered a decade of gripping storytelling, earning seven Emmy nominations and cementing its place in sci-fi history. With its blend of high-stakes action, interstellar exploration, and character-driven arcs, fans often liken SG-1 to genre titans such as Star Trek and Doctor Who.

The Cast That Defined a Generation

Richard Dean Anderson as Colonel Jack O'Neill – witty, sharp, and endlessly resourceful.

as Colonel Jack O'Neill – witty, sharp, and endlessly resourceful. Michael Shanks as Dr Daniel Jackson – the archaeologist whose intellect unlocks alien mysteries.

as Dr Daniel Jackson – the archaeologist whose intellect unlocks alien mysteries. Amanda Tapping as Major Samantha Carter – an astrophysicist who balances brilliance with bravery.

as Major Samantha Carter – an astrophysicist who balances brilliance with bravery. Christopher Judge as Teal'c – the stoic Jaffa warrior who defies his oppressors.

Supporting performances from Don S. Davis, Corin Nemec, Ben Browder, Beau Bridges, and Claudia Black enriched the ensemble, evolving team dynamics and deepening the emotional resonance throughout the series' epic run.

From Screen to Franchise Phenomenon

Produced by MGM Television, Stargate SG-1 transformed a single film into a sprawling saga. It spawned spin-offs (Stargate Atlantis, Stargate Universe), direct-to-video films (The Ark of Truth, Continuum), and expanded into novels, comics, and video games — firmly embedding itself in pop culture.

Amazon's 2022 MGM buyout shifted much of the franchise to Prime Video, but this new deal restores SG-1 to Netflix, while spin-offs remain Prime exclusives.

Streaming History on Netflix

The series first arrived on Netflix in late 2020, captivating audiences for two years before its departure in December 2022. Its return marks a second stint on the service, joining a line-up of MGM titles including Hunters, Fargo (regional), The Man in the High Castle, and films such as James Bond, Legally Blonde, and Licorice Pizza.

The Future of Stargate

Amazon MGM Studios is already charting the next chapter: a brand-new Stargate series led by showrunner Martin Gero. Original creators Roland Emmerich and Dean Devlin, along with TV veterans Brad Wright and Joe Mallozzi, are attached to the project. While plot and casting details remain under wraps, the promise of extending the franchise's interstellar legacy has fans buzzing.

Closing the Loop

With Stargate SG-1 returning to Netflix, the gate is open once again for full-season marathons. This revival underscores the fluid world of streaming deals, where classic tales find new life and fresh audiences. For sci-fi fans, it's more than a comeback — it's a chance to rediscover one of the genre's most enduring journeys.