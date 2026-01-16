A simple stroll through London has turned into one of the loudest internet dramas of the year, as fans now compare Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp to Millie Bobby Brown's husband Jake Bongiovi and label Schnapp the ultimate 'baby daddy'.

The incident quickly snowballed into a wider commentary on celebrity relationships, gender expectations and public image. Clips of Brown juggling bags and shielding her baby, Bongiovi strolling hands‑free, and Schnapp stepping in with quiet support have been dissected frame by frame.

The Stroll Through London

The controversy began when Millie Bobby Brown was spotted in London carrying her baby while also holding multiple bags. In several clips shared across social media, she appeared focused on shielding her child from photographers, moving quickly and deliberately through crowded streets. Behind her, Jake Bongiovi walked calmly with both hands free, smiling at cameras rather than stepping forward to help.

What might have been an ordinary family outing instead became viral within hours. Fans slowed down videos, zoomed in on body language, and dissected every second of the interaction. Many viewers said the contrast between Brown's visible effort and Bongiovi's relaxed posture was impossible to ignore. For a couple who have often been portrayed as a fairy-tale romance, the scenes felt jarring to their followers.

London, usually a backdrop for glamorous celebrity moments, suddenly became the stage for a very different narrative about young love, responsibility and public image.

Millie threatening paparazzi for her child iktr pic.twitter.com/OINMirZSYY — zee (@catmileven) November 13, 2025

When Noah Stepped In Like A Dad

The debate intensified when Noah Schnapp appeared in a separate video alongside the couple. Unlike Bongiovi, Schnapp was seen carrying what looked like a baby bag and staying close to Brown as she rushed to protect her child from flashing cameras.

That small gesture sent social media into overdrive. Many users argued that Schnapp behaved more like a protective parent than Brown's actual husband. Screenshots of him holding the bag spread rapidly, with fans captioning the images as proof that loyalty comes from friendship rather than marriage.

One X user wrote, 'Noah carried her bag, while her husband simply smiled at the paparazzi. It's shameful that your friend does more for you than your husband.' Another added, 'Is it bad that I see her divorcing him in a few years.'

The comparison between Schnapp and Bongiovi quickly hardened into a viral trope, with memes dubbing Schnapp the true 'baby daddy' despite no biological connection.

Why Jake Bongiovi Is Under Fire

Backlash against Jake Bongiovi has been unusually harsh. Critics online have labelled him 'useless' and 'jobless', arguing that he failed in his basic duty to protect and assist his wife. Some commenters went even further, mocking his appearance and claiming he did not inherit his famous father Jon Bon Jovi's looks or work ethic.

Several viewers were especially angry that Bongiovi did not step forward to shield Brown and the baby from paparazzi flashes. Instead, he continued walking behind them, which many described as careless and insensitive.

Adding fuel to the fire, a Reddit post from months earlier resurfaced claiming that Bongiovi spent most of his time playing Fortnite, sleeping and watching films before dating Brown. Though unverified, the claim reinforced the narrative that he is lazy and lucky to be married to a global star.

For many, the London footage became proof that Brown is doing most of the emotional and physical labour of parenting on her own.

Noah carried her bag, while her husband simply smiled at the paparazzi. It's shameful that your friend does more for you than your husband. https://t.co/DlLpfb7Wvx — ɹǝpuǝɟǝp sɹǝʎq llıʍ noɹɐu 🌈 (@anrourittpd) November 13, 2025

I'm starting to think a lot of the living vicariously through celebrities, and parasocial relationships more generally has something to do with people's inability to afford doing like, any of the things they *really* want to do — akil & saltfish (@yungdessalines) November 6, 2025

What The Debate Says About Celebrity Families

Beyond the personal drama, the incident has reopened a larger conversation about parasocial relationships and how the public judges famous parents. Social media users often feel entitled to scrutinise every move made by celebrity couples, treating brief public moments as evidence of deeper truths.

One X post summed this up bluntly, 'I'm starting to think a lot of the living vicariously through celebrities has something to do with people's inability to afford doing the things they really want to do.'

Critics also pointed out that women like Brown are typically judged far more harshly than their partners. If she struggles, she is criticised. If he does nothing, he is still criticised, but the burden of perfection always lands heavier on her.

So far, neither Brown nor Bongiovi has commented publicly on the backlash. Schnapp has also remained silent, even as fans celebrate him as the more caring figure.

For now, the internet has made its verdict. In the eyes of many viewers, Noah Schnapp has been elevated from best friend to symbolic father figure, while Jake Bongiovi faces a storm of ridicule that shows no sign of fading.