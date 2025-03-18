The parents of missing University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki have formally requested that authorities in the Dominican Republic declare their daughter legally dead, 11 days after she vanished during a spring break trip. According to Dominican Republic National Police spokesperson Diego Pesqueira, the family has submitted a written request to initiate the legal declaration of death, having accepted that their daughter will not be found.

Konanki, 20, disappeared in the early hours of 6 March after visiting the beach in Punta Cana with friends. Despite an intensive multi-agency search, no trace of her has been found, with authorities concluding that she likely drowned in the rough seas.

Disappearance in Punta Cana

Konanki had been on holiday with five friends at the Riu República Resort, a five-star all-inclusive hotel, when she went missing. Surveillance footage from the resort shows Konanki and her companion, Joshua Riibe, walking to the beach at around 4:15 am after a night of drinking.

According to authorities, red flags had been raised on the beach at the time, indicating strong currents and dangerous conditions. Riibe, a 22-year-old student at St. Cloud State University, was reportedly the last person to see Konanki.

He told investigators that the pair had gone into the water, where they were hit by a large wave. He claimed he tried to help Konanki stay afloat but was unable to continue assisting her while struggling to breathe himself. Riibe said he managed to reach the shore but, after losing sight of Konanki, assumed she had left the beach.

Search Efforts Yield No Results

Authorities have carried out one of the largest search operations in the country's history, deploying drones, divers, and multiple branches of the Dominican Armed Forces. Despite these efforts, no remains have been recovered.

Investigators later found a white sarong and a pair of flip-flops, believed to belong to Konanki, left on a sun lounger near the shoreline. Officials confirmed that no signs of tampering were found with her belongings.

Family's Decision to Seek Legal Death Declaration

After days of agonising uncertainty, Sudiksha's parents, Subbarayudu and SreeDevi Konanki, have conceded that their daughter is no longer alive. In their formal request to the Dominican Republic National Police, they stated that, while no declaration could ease their grief, they hoped it would bring some closure and allow them to honour her memory.

'Following an extensive search, Dominican authorities have concluded that Sudiksha is believed to have drowned. Her clothes were discovered on a beach near where she was last seen,' the letter states. The family also confirmed that Riibe had fully cooperated with authorities and that they believe there is no evidence of foul play in their daughter's disappearance.

What Happens Next?

According to legal experts, the process of declaring a missing person dead varies by jurisdiction. In most cases, a person must be missing for several years before being declared legally deceased. However, exceptions can be made when strong evidence suggests that the missing individual did not survive.

If granted, the legal declaration of death will allow Konanki's family to begin the grieving process and address legal matters related to her absence, such as estate management and life insurance claims.

Questions Linger Over Search and Initial Investigation

Despite authorities' conclusion that Konanki likely drowned, her parents initially pleaded for a wider investigation, fearing she may have been kidnapped. Four days after her disappearance, her father, Subbarayudu Konanki, urged authorities to explore all possibilities, noting that if she had drowned, her body should have washed ashore by now.

'It's been four days, and if she was in the water, she would likely have been found,' he told investigators. However, officials have maintained that no evidence points to abduction or foul play. The US State Department has also classified the case as a missing persons incident rather than a criminal matter.

Riibe's Confiscated Passport and Ongoing Inquiry

Dominican authorities have confiscated Riibe's passport as part of the ongoing investigation. His legal team confirmed that he has been restricted to the resort and is under constant police supervision.

Riibe has continued to assert his innocence, telling investigators he was only trying to help Konanki in the water. 'The ocean is a dangerous place,' he said in an interview with NBC News. While authorities have not named any suspects, questions remain about the circumstances of Konanki's disappearance.

Tragic End to a Promising Life

Originally from Loudoun County, Virginia, Konanki was a junior biology student at the University of Pittsburgh. Friends and family describe her as ambitious, kind, and full of life. A promising pre-med student, she had dreams of working in healthcare.

Her tragic disappearance has devastated her loved ones, many of whom had clung to hope that she would be found alive. Her parents have now accepted that their daughter will never return home, marking a heartbreaking end to a young life full of potential.