The disappearance of Sudiksha Konanki has sparked widespread concern, with many eager to learn more about the last person to see her—Joshua Riibe.

Authorities in the Dominican Republic have intensified their focus on Riibe, an Iowa native who was the final person to see the University of Pittsburgh student before she went missing. He was questioned late into Sunday night.

Despite growing speculation, his family remains steadfast in their belief that he had no involvement. So, what do we know about Joshua Riibe?

Who Is Joshua Riibe?

Joshua Riibe is a senior at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, studying land surveying. He also works as a pool lifeguard. ABC News reports that Riibe's family describes him as a 'kind, humorous, and community-driven young man' who participates in student activities, sports, and volunteer service.

Riibe wasn't initially part of Konanki's travel group and they only met on the night she disappeared. As the Spanish-language news source Noticias SIN reported, he faced questioning from Dominican Attorney General Yeni Berenice Reynoso and Navy Vice Admiral Agustin Morillo Rodriguez until almost 3 a.m.

A man is seen leading missing student Sudiksha Konanki toward the beach, stopping to take a selfie. In Taken, the charming guy flirted with the girls before setting them up for traffickers—sending proof. Who was this guy alerting? Very suspicious pic.twitter.com/il9oqbjcmX — Yanni (@YanniGenX) March 14, 2025

The report also stated that both high-ranking officials were seen leaving the RIU Hotel & Resort in Punta Cana, where 22-year-old Riibe has been 'in custody' since shortly after Konanki's disappearance on 6 March. Additionally, Noticias SIN reported that Riibe is expected to be questioned again on 17 March.

Riibe is labelled a 'person of interest' in Konanki's disappearance, but he hasn't been accused of any crime or formally charged. 'Joshua Steven Riibe, who has been identified as a 'person of interest,' remains in custody and is being interrogated at the National Police's Gender Violence Unit to gather more information about the incident,' a rep for the Caribbean nation said in an update on Friday.

'As long as authorities consider Joshua Steven Riibe a key element in the investigation, he will remain in custody,' the notice added. Officials believe Riibe might have been the last person to see Konanki.

Konanki's Last Known Movements

On 16 March, the extensive search for Konanki reached its tenth day. It involved hundreds of law enforcement personnel, including agents from the FBI, the US Department of Homeland Security, and the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office from her Virginia hometown.

Initially, authorities suspected the 20-year-old college student drowned in the potentially hazardous surf, which had already resulted in three deaths this year. However, they later stated that they do not exclude the possibility of foul play.

Police report that Konanki, Riibe, and her friends went to the beach at the luxury resort just after 4 a.m. on 6 March. Her friends then left Konanki and Riibe alone and returned to the hotel.

‼️Iowa Student Joshua Riibe Linked to the disappearance of the brilliant Pitt Pre-Med Star Sudiksha Konanki in Dominican Republic! pic.twitter.com/Iy8PF0T6b5 — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) March 15, 2025

RUI resort security footage captures the two holding hands and walking together, appearing unsteady, as they took a selfie on the beach walkway in the hours leading up to Konanki's disappearance.

Riibe's Account Of Events

Riibe reportedly told investigators that they entered the water and were caught in strong waves. He stated he brought Konanki to shore but then lost consciousness after swallowing water during the struggle. Before passing out, he claims he asked Konanki if she was alright.

According to an interview transcript obtained by NBC News, he stated they were 'waist-deep water, talking and kissing a little.' He then said a wave crashed, pulling them both 'out to sea.' He said, 'I kept trying to get her to breathe, but that didn't allow me to breathe all the time, and I swallowed a lot of water.'

'It took me a long time to get her out, it was difficult,' Riibe told officials, according to a transcript obtained by Noticias SIN. '"I was a lifeguard in the pool, not in the sea. The last time I saw her I asked if she was ok, he said. 'I didn't hear her answer because I started vomiting all the sea water I had swallowed.'

Riibe claims he regained consciousness, returned to his room, and assumed she had done the same. Police reported that Konanki's clothing was discovered on a beach lounge chair. While authorities suspect Konanki may have drowned due to the beach's strong currents, they are still considering other possibilities and continue to question Riibe.

Family Statement Sheds Light On Riibe's Character

Riibe's family has issued a statement offering their perspective. Here's what they said.

Riibe's family expresses their deep sorrow and solidarity with the family of Sudiksha Konanki during this painful time. Above all, they wish to contribute to the search efforts and understand the anguish and uncertainty they are going through.

'Joshua Riibe is deeply dismayed by her disappearance and has fully cooperated in the search and clarification of the facts from the very beginning,' the family explained. His family describes Joshua as a 22-year-old senior at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, studying land surveying. They portray him as a 'beloved son, brother, and friend, known for his kind nature, sense of humour, and commitment to his community.'

Riibe has always shown dedication to the people around him by participating in sports, student events, and volunteer work. His values and faith have guided him, and his honesty and good heart are well-known by those who know him.

Regarding his detention, the family notes that, despite his full cooperation, Riibe was held under irregular conditions and subjected to lengthy questioning without official translators or legal representation until Wednesday, 12 March.

He has been confined to his hotel room under police watch and has been repeatedly transported to the police station for lengthy interviews since 6 March. This has generated serious worry within his family, leading them to secure legal representation to initiate legal proceedings to guarantee his safety and defend his rights.

In the statement, the family expresses gratitude to those who have offered support and understanding during this challenging time. They acknowledge the complexity and pain of the situation for everyone involved and trust that the investigation will be conducted transparently and justly. Their sole concern is that due process is followed and that all actions are taken with the necessary fairness.

'We ask everyone to pray that Sudiksha be found and returned home to her family,' the statement adds.

What We Know About Sudiksha Konanki

Konanki is a junior at the University of Pittsburgh. According to the university website, she studies biological sciences and chemistry. While her specific major is not officially listed, she pursues studies in these fields.

Her LinkedIn profile shows that she graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in 2022 with a diploma in biological sciences.