A relative of the partner of the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk has claimed the suspect descended into delusion after becoming immersed in video games and an online Discord community, offering a rare glimpse into the personal lives behind one of the most closely watched criminal cases in Utah.

In an interview broadcast this week, the unnamed family member said the suspect and his partner, both aged 22, were once gifted students whose grip on reality gradually eroded. The claims add new context to the ongoing investigation into the September shooting at Utah Valley University, where Kirk was fatally shot.

Family Claims of a Gradual Mental Decline

Speaking to NewsNation, the relative alleged that long hours spent gaming and participation in a Discord chatroom created an insular world detached from everyday life. She described the pair as increasingly antisocial, saying their communication reflected a distorted sense of normality.

According to the relative, this altered mindset was visible in text messages exchanged immediately after the killing, which have since become part of the public record. She said the language used in those messages suggested the men were operating within a reality shaped by online culture rather than real-world consequences.

Who Is the Suspect?

The suspect, Tyler Robinson, is charged with seven felony counts, including aggravated murder, discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice and two counts of witness tampering. Court records show prosecutors have also alleged the commission of a violent offence in the presence of a child.

Robinson remains in custody pending trial. Under Utah law, he could face the death penalty if convicted, with firing squad listed as a lawful method of execution in the state.

Role of Robinson's Partner Lance Twiggs

Robinson's boyfriend, Lance Twiggs, has not been charged with any crime. However, his movements and level of cooperation have drawn scrutiny.

The family member said Twiggs was placed under temporary FBI protection after receiving threats following Robinson's arrest. She claimed he and his family were moved between locations for several weeks before returning home, where he is no longer under federal protection, a law enforcement source told Fox News Digital.

Dispute Over Cooperation With Police

A source also told Fox News Digital that Twiggs is cooperating with authorities. The family member disputed that characterisation, saying he did not voluntarily approach police and only provided information when asked.

She emphasised that while investigators may describe his actions as cooperative, he did not proactively offer details about the case. Authorities have not publicly outlined the scope of Twiggs' involvement or clarified what assistance he has provided.

'So Much Potential', Says Relative

The interview also focused on what the family member described as lost potential. She said Twiggs was a highly skilled concert pianist whose musical ability was exceptional for his age. Robinson, she added, was also regarded as intellectually gifted.

'It's just a shame that these kids had so much potential and such a bright future,' she said, attributing their decline to increasing isolation and online immersion rather than any sudden psychological break.

Investigation Continues

The interview was conducted by journalist Brian Entin, and marks the first time a family member connected to the case has spoken publicly. Investigators have not confirmed a motive for the killing, and prosecutors have yet to present evidence supporting or refuting claims of delusion raised by the family.

As the case moves toward trial, authorities continue to separate verified facts from personal accounts, with Robinson's guilt to be determined in court.