In a series of incendiary claims on her podcast, Candace Owens has asserted that the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk believed he was a time traveller and was monitored by powerful entities, a claim that has drawn both ridicule and serious concern.

Owens's assertion first surfaced prominently in Candace podcast Episode 290, titled PROJECT LOOKING GLASS: How Did Charlie Know He Was Going To Die? where she described private text messages suggesting Kirk told her he believed he was from another timeline and had to 'find' her.

Since the death of Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), Owens has pursued a narrative that transcends mainstream conspiracy theory. Kirk's murder, which saw 22-year-old Tyler Robinson charged with the shooting, was characterised by federal authorities as a lone-actor killing backed by physical and surveillance evidence collected by the FBI.

Owens's Claims and the Time Traveller Narrative

On Episode 290, Owens invoked the notion of Project Looking Glass, a fringe reference to purported CIA experiments in future prediction, to anchor her broader speculation about Kirk's life and death. She said: 'It is an absolute fact that Charlie Kirk thought that he was a time traveller. He told me he was a time traveller.' and claimed to have shared text messages to that effect.

Candace Owens is now pushing that Charlie Kirk was a TIME TRAVELLER - and that he had "AGENTS" (yes, like the Matrix) monitoring him from childhood - and that he was killed because he tried to DISTURB space-time continuum. No, I'm not kidding. pic.twitter.com/qPAsbbZ7l7 — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) January 15, 2026

Owens followed these comments with references to intelligence agency involvement, suggesting Kirk was observed and marked by powerful interests since an early stage of his life. She connected these ideas loosely to broader theories about deep state surveillance and existential threats to conservative figures.

No public evidence from court documents, lawsuits, or verified intelligence disclosures supports the proposition that US or foreign intelligence services monitored Kirk as a child, nor that he was engaged in time travel.

The official record from the FBI and Utah authorities remains that Kirk's murder was caused by a single individual, with charges brought against Robinson under standard homicide statutes. There is no indication in court filings or investigative press releases of intelligence services tracking Kirk's movements from childhood onward.

Kirk's Death and Owens's Broader Investigation

Kirk was assassinated during a speaking event at Utah Valley University. Local and federal law enforcement quickly identified Robinson as a suspect, and the FBI described the rapid investigative process as including DNA evidence, fingerprints and surveillance footage linking Robinson to the crime scene.

In the months since, Owens, a long-time conservative commentator and former Turning Point USA figure, has rejected the official narrative, positing instead a variety of theories about foreign agents, organisational betrayal and hidden motives.

She has promoted the idea that Israeli or other foreign governments may have had a role in Kirk's death, and suggested wider conspiratorial involvement, referencing obscure flight tracking patterns and alleged surveillance of Kirk's widow, Erika, by Egyptian aircraft. Independent news reporting has noted these elements of her theory.

In a pointed interview, Prager dismantles Candace Owens’ disturbing claims—from alleged Jewish dominance in the slave trade to conspiracy theories implicating Jews in global conflicts and even Charlie Kirk’s assassination—while warning of the dangers… https://t.co/IzJcZnKCwE — CJC (@cj_chep) January 6, 2026

Owens has also claimed exposure to vivid dreams in which Kirk supposedly appeared with warnings about betrayal, although such subjective experiences are not evidence in any legal or investigatory sense.

She has further criticised TPUSA leadership, accusing them of withholding information about financial irregularities and internal disagreements that she asserts may relate to Kirk's final days, despite no corroborating documentation from an independent audit or regulatory review.

Public and Political Reactions

Political figures, including Utah Governor Spencer Cox and other state officials, have reiterated confidence in law enforcement's handling of the Kirk case, pushing back against speculative narratives that implicate broad conspiracies without supporting evidence.

Within conservative media, responses have been mixed. Some voices have echoed elements of Owens's broader critique of the official narrative, while others have distanced themselves from what they call unsubstantiated claims that detract from legitimate scrutiny of an unresolved tragedy.

Owens's narrative highlights the deep fractures and contestations over truth in current political media, where extraordinary allegations circulate widely even in the absence of documented evidence.

In the absence of verifiable proof, these claims remain unsubstantiated assertions rather than factual reporting.