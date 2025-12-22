A former executive assistant of a high-flying executive has come forward with harrowing allegations against her former boss. The civil lawsuit, filed in New York, paints a chilling picture of life within Pax Services Group, where its former executive is accused of transforming a professional environment into a site of repeated sexual violence.

The plaintiff alleges she lived through a horror show of drugging and physical abuse while she was working as the exec's assistant. As the details of the case emerge, they highlight a disturbing power dynamic that allegedly allowed a senior leader to operate with impunity, leaving a trail of trauma that eventually led to a courtroom battle.

Allegations Of Drugging And Choking In The Workplace

A woman filed a lawsuit anonymously against Michael Gowl Jr., the former executive chairman of PAX Services group, in Manhattan federal court this month for his 'defiant, predatory, and reprehensible conduct.' The plaintiff claimed that Gowl Jr drugged and sexually assaulted her three times.

Gowl is married with five kids. The woman claimed his strange behaviour started just weeks after she was hired in 2023 and barely a month after Gowl and his wife welcomed their youngest child.

The lawsuit provides a graphic account of multiple rapes that the plaintiff claims occurred during her tenure as an assistant. She alleges that her superior frequently used substances to render her incapacitated, making it impossible for her to consent or defend herself.

She claimed that in January 2024, he convinced her to join him for a 'business meeting' at Nobu in Manhattan. But after taking a few sips of her drink, she felt 'euphoric, dizzy, and disoriented', then he allegedly got her into a nearby hotel and 'force a kiss' while showing her explicit videos.

The lawsuit alleges incidents at Gowl's Florida home and during a Bahamas work trip. He reportedly raped her in his 'marital bed' at home. During a 'work trip' to the Bahamas, he 'forcibly removed her clothing, penetrated her, and ejaculated on her.'

The lawsuit further details how the alleged abuse turned physically violent. The plaintiff claims Gowl choked her on numerous occasions, later bragging that the act was his 'favourite thing'. He allegedly told her it was purposeful, as it made her 'quieter and sweeter when half-conscious'.

'I thought if I can just swallow this [incident], it's OK,' the woman stated, according to The New York Post. She shared that he promised her a promotion, but she realised that 'Every single day I went through was like survival mode.'

High-flying exec raped me in ‘Mad Men’ office horror show: lawsuit https://t.co/OgIyDUCeJD pic.twitter.com/GjwdiGSgEf — New York Post (@nypost) December 21, 2025

Tears and Threats Following Confrontation

When the plaintiff finally found the courage to confront her boss regarding the sexual attacks, the executive's response was reportedly a mixture of emotional manipulation and professional intimidation. The lawsuit alleges that the executive broke down in tears, pleading for mercy by invoking his family life.

He reportedly used his children and his marriage as a shield, begging her not to expose his actions and ruin his personal reputation. However, this display of remorse was allegedly short-lived. The plaintiff claims that once he realised she would not remain silent, the executive's tone shifted from desperation to aggression. He reportedly threatened her career before ultimately firing her in an act of retaliation for her refusal to bury the incidents.

Gowl's Questionable Behaviour

The legal complaint details a professional environment allegedly defined by systemic misogyny and blatant racial hostility. According to the filing, Gowl openly bragged about a discriminatory recruitment strategy, asserting that he exclusively employed women under the age of 30 who met specific physical criteria and possessed what he termed 'questionable morals'.

The plaintiff alleges that this focus on appearance extended to direct commands regarding her wardrobe, with Gowl reportedly instructing her to abandon modest attire in favour of clothing that exposed 'more cleavage.' He also allegedly texted the woman, who is of African descent, that he 'loves a good n***r joke.' In another incident, Gowl allegedly excluded a Black colleague from a business meeting because the man 'is a n****r and he smells weird'.

The woman likened the office atmosphere to the 1960s-set drama Mad Men.

Corporate Silence From PAX And New State Partners

The legal action does not only target the individual executive but also the organisations that allegedly failed to protect their staff. Pax Services Group and its parent firm, New State Capital Partners, are named in the suit as defendants.

According to the filing, the companies were either aware of the executive's conduct or ignored warning signs, allowing the predatory behaviour to continue unchecked. In response to the mounting allegations, both entities said that they took the woman's allegations 'seriously.' As for Gowl, the companies said that he has not been part of them since early 2024. However, his bio still appeared on the company website until June.