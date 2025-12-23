Sydney Sweeney has firmly established herself as Hollywood's most bankable blonde, captivating audiences with her raw talent and undeniable screen presence. However, behind the glitz of the red carpet, a different drama is unfolding. Insiders reveal that her team is in a state of 'panic', fearing that her increasingly risqué fashion choices could derail her ascent just as she reaches a pivotal moment in her career.

The 28-year-old star, who catapulted to global fame in HBO's Euphoria, has spent the last month on a whirlwind promotional tour for her new erotic thriller, The Housemaid. While appearances in New York and Los Angeles have stunned photographers, her relentless commitment to an ultra-glam, Marilyn Monroe-inspired aesthetic — replete with plunging necklines and sheer fabrics — has reportedly left her inner circle fearing for her professional longevity.

Sydney Sweeney Facing 'Critical Moment' in Career

Sources reveal that the anxiety in Sweeney's camp stems not from prudishness, but from a hard-nosed career strategy. Friends and advisors are reportedly 'pleading' with the actress to dial back the shock value, concerned that her wardrobe is overshadowing her acting prowess at a time when she is vying for more serious, leading roles.

'Those closest to Sydney are seriously on edge,' a source close to the star revealed. 'They know how gifted she is and are afraid that, thanks to her constant flesh-flashing, she's being boxed into a looks-first storyline at the exact moment she's trying to step into more major lead roles'.

The fear is that Sweeney risks caricaturing herself, with the source adding: 'Basically, there has been a begging call put out for her to cover up her assets or risk being cast as a blonde bimbo all the time'.

The tension between image and artistry intensified after Sweeney's appearance at a Power of Women event in October. Sweeney donned a sheer gown that garnered widespread praise from fans but also reignited criticism from detractors who argue she relies too heavily on 'sexualised visibility'. Her grandmother may have jokingly crowned her the possessor of 'the best t--- in Hollywood', but for a young actress eager to cement her legacy, such labels can become a gilded cage.

Controversy Stalks Sydney Sweeney's Brand

The controversy surrounding Sweeney's public persona extends beyond her clothing choices. Earlier this year, she partnered with Dr. Squatch for a novelty soap product purportedly containing droplets of her bathwater — an $8 (£6) item that sold out in seconds. Despite its commercial success, the stunt intensified criticism from those who perceive Sweeney's branding as overly gimmicky.

Matters worsened when her American Eagle campaign, initially celebrated for its 'great jeans' slogan, spiralled into a cultural firestorm. The campaign faced severe backlash over 'alleged eugenicist undertones', a controversy that dragged her body politics back into the centre of a heated online debate. Coupled with previous murmurs regarding her political leanings following an 'outing as a Republican', Sweeney's team is reportedly desperate to steer the conversation back to her craft.

'It's got to the point where even fans are sighing,' another insider noted. 'People love her, but they're baffled as to why she keeps leaning into such a limited image and then bristles at being reduced to it'.

Despite the controversy, Sweeney maintains her financial stability and remains focused on her career path. With an estimated net worth of $40 million (£31 million) and rumours swirling in July about backing from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for a potential lingerie venture, she is building a formidable empire.

The topic of her image even surfaced during a candid Vanity Fair interview with her The Housemaid co-star Amanda Seyfried, 40. Seyfried asked the question on everyone's lips during a lie detector segment: 'Are your assets real?' Sweeney's response was unequivocal: 'Yes. I've never gotten any work done anywhere'.

For now, friends insist Sweeney remains 'focused on work', with multiple films and two producing credits on the horizon. Yet, the advice from her inner circle remains blunt. 'They're urging her to fully claim her authority as an actress,' a source said. 'The sense is that she no longer has anything to prove by leading with cleavage — she's already earned her place.'