Taylor Swift wore a pale-blue Dior gown by the designer behind her reported wedding dress for her Academy Museum Gala debut in Los Angeles on Saturday, 17 October, immediately prompting renewed speculation about her recent marriage to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The 14-time Grammy winner married Kelce earlier this year, with her representative confirming that the couple's wedding looks were created by Dior Haute Couture.

Her icy-blue ensemble has been interpreted by some as a possible nod to the traditional bridal phrase 'something blue,' although Swift has not confirmed any such meaning. No official photographs of the couple's reported wedding attire have been released.

Swift walked the carpet alone. Kelce was not at the gala because the Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday.

She was also booked to perform at the event, which is nicknamed the 'Met Gala of the West.' Organisers kept her set list secret.

Dior Couture, Diamonds and a Subtle 'Something Blue'?

The strapless Taylor Swift Dior gown was cut from softly pleated silk in a pale silver-blue. It fell into a floor-length skirt with a slight train, and a beaded bow at the bodice was its focal point.

Swift wore Aquazzura heels and Chopard jewellery. According to event notes, this included platinum earrings set with 32.40 carats of diamonds, a ring of 5.78 carats and a bracelet of 5.04 carats.

She also showed a softer beauty look, with recently cropped hair styled in loose, vintage-style curls and a fringe skimming her eyes. She swapped her trademark red lip for pale pink.

Inside the Academy Museum's Big Night

The sixth annual gala honoured filmmaker and composer John Carpenter, two-time Oscar nominee Colman Domingo and Oscar winner Charlize Theron. Proceeds support the museum's exhibitions, education programmes and public screenings.

Swift's decision to return to Dior for her first gala appearance, in a colour traditionally associated with fidelity, drew comment online. Neither Swift nor Dior has commented on any link between the gown and her reported wedding.

The gala is among the most closely watched fundraisers on the Hollywood calendar. This year's edition drew a guest list spanning film, music and fashion.

Amy Homma, the museum's director and president, described Swift as 'an extraordinary talent whose work resonates around the world' in a statement before the event. She said organisers were 'thrilled' to welcome her and looked forward to her closing performance.

The gala is co-chaired by Tom Ford, Robert Rodriguez, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw, and Rolex is the museum's founding supporter.

The host committee included Jessica Alba, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, Kirsten Dunst, Kate Hudson, Jessica Lange, Greta Lee, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Rami Malek, Demi Moore, Olivia Munn and Teyana Taylor.

Moore wore a two-tone gown, Theron chose sheer black lace and Hudson a sparkling strapless dress. Lange, 77, made a rare public appearance in black lace.

Swift's Red Carpet Return in a Packed Awards Season

The appearance follows a busy few months. Swift released the Toy Story 5 track 'I Knew It, I Knew You' over the summer, then four new songs on The Life of a Showgirl, The Encore earlier this month.

Her previous major red carpet appearance was at the MTV Video Music Awards in September. She wore a transparent black corset top and a silver Tamara Ralph skirt, and premiered the video for her single 'Patient Zero,' which she directed. She described it on Instagram as blending 'gothic ghost stories, true crime, psychological thrillers.'