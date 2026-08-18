Taylor Swift attended the wedding of longtime music-industry collaborators Laura Sisk and Oli Jacobs at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios in Gloucestershire on Saturday, swapping stadium stages for an intimate countryside celebration.

Swift's appearance quickly drew attention after photos from the 15 August wedding showed her in a navy tulle gown with gold embellishments, pearl jewellery and her wedding ring. She also debuted a noticeably shorter hairstyle with a thick, side-swept fringe, prompting comparisons with her 1989 era.

Sabrina Carpenter, Jack Antonoff and Phoebe Bridgers were also among the guests, bringing together several artists and collaborators from Swift's wider music circle.

Why Taylor Swift Attended the Wedding

Swift's connection to the couple runs through her recording career.

Sisk is a Grammy-winning recording engineer who has worked on several of Swift's albums, including 1989, Reputation, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, Midnights and The Tortured Poets Department.

Jacobs has also worked extensively as a recording engineer, with credits including Swift's The Tortured Poets Department, Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet, Harry Styles' Harry's House and Kendrick Lamar's GNX.

Their professional history explains Swift's presence at the celebration and places the wedding firmly within the music world that has surrounded her career.

Swift Debuts Shorter Hair and New Wedding Band

Swift's appearance also gave fans a closer look at her latest style. Her hair fell around shoulder length and was styled with soft waves and a side-swept fringe, marking a noticeable change from the longer looks associated with many of her recent appearances.

Her new wedding band was visible alongside her engagement ring in photographs from the event, giving fans another detail to examine. Reports described the wedding band as a V-shaped gold design featuring small diamonds.

Real World Studios Hosts Music Industry Wedding

The celebration took place at Real World Studios, the recording facility founded by Peter Gabriel near Bath in Gloucestershire.

The venue has long been associated with music production and has hosted artists and recording projects from around the world. Jacobs also has professional ties to the studio, adding another connection between the location and the couple.

The wedding therefore brought together several layers of Swift's professional world, from recording engineers to fellow performers and collaborators.

Fans React to Swift's New Look

Swift's appearance generated discussion on Reddit, with many comments focusing on her shorter hairstyle.

One fan wrote, 'That length of hair looks lovely on her but the fringe is THICK.'

Another said, 'it's giving 1989 vibes, i love it,' while a third wrote, 'thought this was a pic from 1989, I love her hair like this!'

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The discussion also touched on the scrutiny surrounding celebrity women's appearances. One commenter wrote: 'I do slightly loathe that celeb women's bodies seem to boil down to: gained any weight= pregnancy speculation, lost any weight= ED speculation.'

Swift's rings also caught the attention of Reddit users. One commenter asked, 'It looks like two different wedding bands in photos 6 and 7.'

Another suggested: 'Likely the band just migrated around her finger so you're seeing the front and then the back. Wouldn't likely put stones where your finger/hand will hit a lot of things.'

Swift Attends Without Travis Kelce

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Swift attended the Gloucestershire celebration without Travis Kelce, who remained in the US as the NFL pre-season continued.

Her appearance came only weeks after the couple's own wedding in New York, making her attendance at another high-profile wedding particularly notable.

The 15 August celebration ultimately brought Swift together with several familiar faces from her music career, while giving fans a rare glimpse of the singer in a quieter setting surrounded by longtime professional connections.