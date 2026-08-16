Taylor Swift's newly revealed wedding ring and fresh haircut were on full display on Saturday afternoon as she attended the wedding of recording engineers Oli Jacobs and Laura Sisk at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios in Wiltshire.

The musician was photographed socialising with attendees in the English countryside, marking one of her first major public social appearances since her recent marriage.

Her husband, Travis Kelce, was absent from the weekend festivities. The tight end remained in the United States to kick off the Kansas City Chiefs preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams on the same day.

Taylor Swift Flaunts Wedding Ring in Wiltshire

Taylor Swift and Kelce tied the knot during a high-profile wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3. The couple previously made their debut as newlyweds at the nuptials of former Chiefs player JuJu Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk, but this latest outing saw the singer stepping out independently.

According to exclusive photographs, the Grammy winner displayed a large engagement ring alongside a gold band on her left hand. She wore a dark blue Arcangela appliqué tulle gown designed by Costarellos, valued at approximately £2,268 ($2,836), which featured gold embroidery and a plunging neckline.

She accessorised the dress with a pearl necklace and a Cartier Love Unlimited bracelet, completing the look with her red lipstick and a new hairstyle styled in light waves with a side part.

LOOK AT THAT ROCK pic.twitter.com/3TrexRGZ7j — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) August 16, 2026

Recording Studio Wedding Gathers Taylor Swift Collaborators

The weekend celebration honoured Jacobs and Sisk, two behind-the-scenes figures in the modern pop music landscape. Sisk is a longtime studio collaborator who has worked closely with Swift and producer Jack Antonoff on multiple major projects.

Her engineering contributions span several major releases, including tracks on the '1989' album, vocal work on the 2019 'Lover' record, and assistance on the 2017 'Reputation' album.

Their extensive working relationship extends to 2020 lockdown albums 'Folklore' and 'Evermore', followed by the 2022 release 'Midnights' and the 2024 album 'The Tortured Poets Department'. The duo also collaborated on multiple re-recorded albums after Swift repurchased her masters in a multi-million deal last May.

Jacobs similarly established his career as an engineer at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios before collaborating with major artists.

🚨Taylor Swift STUNS with a new haircut at Oli Jacobs and Laura Sisk’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/Imy8hmO2Je — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) August 16, 2026

Chiefs Preseason Keeps Travis Kelce Away From Star-Studded Wedding

The guest list reflected these industry connections. Antonoff was in attendance alongside singers Sabrina Carpenter and Phoebe Bridgers. Despite the attendance of several notable entertainment figures, the event reportedly maintained a low-key atmosphere.

Large marquees were erected throughout the garden grounds, where guests began gathering around three in the afternoon before festivities continued into the evening.

While the recording engineers celebrated their union in Britain, Kelce was preparing for another National Football League season in the United States.

The athlete has largely remained out of the public eye while enjoying his recent marriage, though he addressed the personal milestone during a Kansas City Chiefs press conference. Speaking to reporters earlier this month, the tight end described the New York wedding as the best evening of his life.

He expressed gratitude to the guests who attended the July gathering. 'I appreciate everyone who came out and celebrated and had fun with us,' Kelce stated to the press. 'That's about all I really got from that night. It was a crazy night. It was full of a lot of celebration.'