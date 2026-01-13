Several buildings across Tehran were set on fire in recent days as anti-government protests intensified, marking a sharp escalation in unrest that has spread nationwide.Verified video and eyewitness reports show government buildings in eastern Tehran engulfed in flames, with protesters gathering nearby as fires burned. Footage reviewed by international media also shows mosques in residential districts including Gholhak and Sa'adat Abad burning during overnight clashes.

Additional reports indicate that state-affiliated facilities, including buildings linked to Iran's broadcasting apparatus, were targeted and set alight. While authorities have not released an official list of damaged sites, multiple international outlets and Iran-focused media organisations have confirmed several structures across the capital were deliberately torched during confrontations between protesters and security forces.

The Central Bank in Tehran is literally on fire 🔥



Iran's "Phonak National Bank" (likely the Central Bank) engulfed in massive flames amid escalating chaos in the capital.



This is getting wild.

The fires appear to reflect growing anger directed at state and religious institutions, as demonstrations that began over economic hardship have evolved into broader anti-government protests. Similar incidents of arson have been reported in other cities, though Tehran remains the focal point.

Huge crowds of revolutionaries on the streets of Tehran again this evening.



Despite everything thrown at them.



They fight on!

🇮🇷

Authorities have responded with a heavy security presence and widespread internet and communications blackouts, limiting independent verification and on-the-ground reporting. Iranian state media has characterised the fires as acts of sabotage carried out by 'rioters' and foreign-backed elements, a claim rejected by protest organisers and human rights groups.

Tehran Now.

Do you support this?

Tehran Now.

Latest Casualty and Arrest Figures

Human rights organisations report that the crackdown has resulted in more than 500 deaths since protests erupted in late December. According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), at least 490 protesters and 48 members of the security forces have been killed nationwide.

Arrests have surged. Rights groups estimate more than 10,600 people have been detained, with some figures placing the number closer to 10,700. Detainees reportedly include students, journalists, activists and bystanders swept up during mass arrests.

Unofficial activist networks claim the true death toll may be significantly higher — exceeding 600 and potentially reaching into the thousands — but these figures cannot be independently verified due to restricted access, hospital secrecy and the ongoing internet shutdown.

Tehran is burning. The death toll is already in the hundreds



Despite an almost complete internet shutdown, videos continue to leak out of Iran — reportedly via Starlink. They show a burning Tehran. According to the U.S. magazine Time, the death toll has already exceeded 200…

In Tehran, hospitals and morgues are reported to be under severe strain. Medical workers, speaking anonymously to foreign media, describe facilities overwhelmed by gunshot wounds and trauma injuries, with bodies transferred quietly to avoid public attention.

The Iranian government has not issued updated national casualty figures and continues to blame foreign governments for inciting unrest. Officials insist order is being restored, despite daily reports of protests, strikes and acts of defiance across multiple provinces.

International reaction has intensified. Western governments have condemned the use of live ammunition against demonstrators and called for accountability, while urging Iranian authorities to restore internet access and allow independent investigations.

With fires still smouldering in parts of Tehran and security forces maintaining a tight grip on the capital, the situation remains volatile. Rights groups warn that both the human toll and material damage are likely to rise as protests show little sign of abating.