Iran has warned it will carry out "immediate revenge" against the United States if President Donald Trump intervenes in nationwide protests that have left more than 500 people dead, according to human rights groups.

The unrest has heightened regional and international tensions as Tehran accuses Washington of fueling the unrest.

The human tragedy is unfolding amid a global outcry and fragile hopes for change, with young demonstrators, such as 23-year-old Rubina Aminian, being fatally shot.

Direct Warning Issued to Trump

Iranian officials have directly challenged Trump, declaring the US a 'legitimate target' for retaliation if Washington opts to support the protesters. Parliament speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf stated that any offensive action against Iran would trigger retaliatory strikes on American military installations, naval assets, and even Israel within the region.

President Masoud Pezeshkian has accused the US and Israel of instigating the unrest by providing training to agitators and inciting acts of violence, including the arson of mosques and markets.

Chaos Grips Iranian Cities

Participants have been observed overturning refuse bins, setting fires, and chanting slogans against the leadership, while security forces have responded with tear gas, pellets, and live ammunition. Footage, reportedly transmitted via Starlink, shows crowds asserting control over streets in areas like Gisha, with gunfire echoing throughout the night.

Hospitals are reportedly overwhelmed, with accounts of bodies accumulating in morgues such as Kahrizak, where families are desperately searching for their missing loved ones. A healthcare professional has described witnessing young individuals being shot at close range in the head and chest, underscoring the regime's aggressive tactics.

The Tragic Demise of Student Rubina Aminian

Amidst the bloodshed, Rubina Aminian's narrative has emerged as a poignant symbol of lost youth. The 23-year-old Kurdish fashion student was reportedly shot in the back of the head at close range on Thursday, as she was departing her college in Tehran to participate in the protests. Her family, hailing from Kermanshah, experienced further distress when authorities initially denied them access to her body and prohibited a customary burial in their hometown.

Under the watch of intelligence forces, they were compelled to inter her by the roadside between Kermanshah and Kamyaran. Aminian's mother has expressed profound grief over the loss of hundreds of similar young victims, predominantly aged 18 to 22, all of whom she stated were shot in the head or neck.

Mounting Death Toll and Detentions

According to Reuters, human rights organisations estimate that at least 544 individuals have died since the protests commenced in late December 2025, with the majority of fatalities attributed to live ammunition or pellets fired at close range.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reports 496 protesters and 48 security personnel among the deceased, alongside over 11,000 arrests. Iran's police chief, Ahmad-Reza Radan, has confirmed an intensification of operations, attributing the fatalities to 'trained rioters' and vowing legal repercussions.

The attorney general has threatened the death penalty for protesters, categorising them as enemies of God. Recent reports suggest the death toll continues to rise, with fresh confrontations occurring in provinces such as Kurdistan and Sistan-Baluchistan.

Regime's Repression and Disinformation Tactics

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Trump of having hands "stained with the blood of Iranians" in remarks aired Friday on Iranian state TV. Khamenei has characterised protesters as pawns of foreign powers and has urged security forces to 'put them in their place' to safeguard the nation from ruin for the perceived benefit of Trump.

An internet blackout is reportedly hindering communication, yet smuggled footage offers a glimpse into the scale of the repression, including images of elderly citizens confronting security personnel with pots and pans. Security forces have been heavily mobilised, with reports suggesting the deployment of mercenaries to fill roles as some personnel reportedly refuse to comply with orders.

Trump again warned the regime that the US would intervene if demonstrators were killed. "I tell the Iranian leaders: You better not start shooting, because we'll start shooting, too," he said at a meeting with oil executives, according to NBC News.

Exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi has called on demonstrators to seize control of cities, asserting that the regime is nearing collapse and that Trump is prepared to offer assistance. Human rights advocates, including those from HRANA, are warning of a humanitarian crisis, citing overwhelmed medical facilities and difficulties for families in claiming the bodies of their deceased relatives.

International Reactions and Trump's Stance

Trump has claimed that Iran approached the US seeking negotiations amidst the turmoil, a claim that Tehran denies. He has threatened US strikes if the killings persist, portraying the United States as a champion of freedom. European leaders have condemned the violence and have called for sanctions and support for the opposition.

Razgar Alani, representing the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, has urged Western nations to provide moral and practical support, viewing the uprising as a crucial moment for advancing freedom.