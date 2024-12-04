Rumours of an imminent Tesla Pi Phone release have sparked a frenzy—and scammers are wasting no time targeting eager buyers, especially loyal Cybertruck owners hoping to snag one first.

As reported by Torque News, it's no shock that Cybertruck owners, known for their fierce devotion to "Everything Elon," are prime targets. After all, their unwavering loyalty helped bring the once-doubted Cybertruck to reality.

Rumours Surrounding Tesla Pi Phone

The "Tesla Phone," often referred to as the "Tesla Model Pi" or "Tesla Pi Phone," is a long-rumoured smartphone concept allegedly being developed by the 53-year-old Tesla founder, Elon Msk. In a June article by Torque News contributor Tinsae Aregay explored the potential of a Tesla Phone, citing an interview where Elon Musk hinted at the possibility of such a device.

Responding to Adam Jonas's research suggesting a Tesla phone, Musk wrote: "We could, but hopefully it isn't needed. Tesla is one of the few companies that has its own tech stack (not iOS, Android, or forked Android)."

Two years ago, Torque News contributor Jeremy Johnson discussed the possibility of a Tesla Phone, citing a Twitter exchange between Musk and Google/Apple. Johnson suggested it as a potential last resort in the event of a significant disagreement. However, Johnson emphasised that a Tesla Phone remains purely speculative.

Fake Tesla Pi Phone Videos And Posts Surface Online

"On YouTube, unfortunately, you have a bunch of fake videos about Tesla, the company, making a phone, and these are simply false and not true," he said. "Tesla is not making a phone. I can see why people are making the videos, though, because some of them have millions of views and are drawing great interest. There is no Tesla Phone Model Pi or anything like that being produced."

On the other hand, Johnson acknowledges that a Tesla Phone is not entirely implausible, given Tesla's track record of innovation and its potential to disrupt the industry. "A Tesla phone might make sense and integrated with Starlink, could have better service than anything Apple or Google can utilise," he explained.

Tesla Pi Phone Excitement Fuels Scams

While the existence of a Tesla Phone remains uncertain, the hype surrounding it has created an opportunity for scammers to exploit unsuspecting individuals. First and foremost, the Tesla Pi Phone is an exciting concept, even if it's just a rumour or a fan's dream.

The purported phone captures the imagination of many, especially those drawn to Musk's innovative ideas. Who can resist the allure of features like solar charging, Starlink connectivity, potential Neuralink integration, advanced camera technology, and even Mars compatibility?

Despite the lack of an official confirmation, these tantalising possibilities have fueled the excitement surrounding the Tesla Pi Phone. However, seasoned Tesla fans know better than to believe everything they hear. They understand that while the possibilities are exciting, it's important to approach such rumours with a healthy dose of scepticism.

A Cybertruck Owner Becomes A Target

A recent post on the Tesla Cybertruck Facebook group revealed that a Tesla owner was approached by an imposter claiming to be Elon Musk, promising early access to the Tesla Phone.

The scammer was relentless, providing what appeared to be Elon Musk's passport as "proof" of authenticity. They insisted that the Tesla owner cooperate and stop questioning their identity, promising early access to the Tesla Phone as a reward.

This is a clear red flag, indicating a phishing attempt designed to trick the Tesla owner into revealing sensitive information. In this instance, the scammer aimed to persuade the owner to subscribe to a monthly payment plan.

Fortunately, the Tesla owner was savvy enough to recognise the scam and decided to humour the scammer for entertainment purposes. Another scam post on Facebook reads: "This is going to the first 500 people to text me with the colour you want and your location."

The post, published on June 18, 2023, and subsequently removed, encouraged members of the Elon Musk Fan Page Facebook group to send a private message to claim their Tesla phones. According to an Africa Check report, the post had received more than 70 comments.

Conclusion: A Cautionary Tale

The account, named Elon M Musk and featuring a photo of Elon Musk, is likely fake. Musk himself has stated in a 2018 tweet that he doesn't use Facebook. Additionally, it's highly improbable that a billionaire would use a social media platform to give away expensive smartphones.

While the Tesla Phone remains a speculative concept, scammers have inadvertently created an opportunity to capitalise on its excitement. As Tesla fans eagerly anticipate Elon Musk's next big thing, it's crucial to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to phishing attempts.