A fresh lawsuit has been filed against Tesla, following a harrowing January 2023 crash involving a 2018 Model 3 that resulted in a raging fire and the death of a passenger. The accident, which happened in in Tacoma, Washington, was reportedly triggered by sudden acceleration and failed brakes. The said issues, plus the inoperable electronic doors that trapped the passengers, sparked renewed safety concerns around Tesla's design.

Tesla Crash Turns Infernal

The plaintiff, Jeffery Dennis, claims that his Model 3 'suddenly and rapidly accelerated out of control' for approximately five seconds before colliding into a utility pole. In the aftermath of the crash, the legal complaint alleges that the lithium-ion battery pack of the vehicle caught fire, which resulted in an extremely hot blaze that consumed the cabin for hours.

Rescuers on the scene faced challenges as they were unable to open the doors. Apparently, the malfunction of the low-voltage power system rendered Tesla's electronic handles useless. Lawyers allege that several bystanders even tried to break windows with a baseball bat to assist them.

Jeffrey survived but suffered severe burns. Tragically, his wife Wendy died at the scene.

Allegations of Design Defects

The lawsuit centres around allegations that Tesla's design poses significant safety risks. The complaint contends that the braking system of the Model 3 was flawed, as the automatic emergency braking did not engage even in a situation deemed an 'unavoidable collision.'

Additionally, the vehicle's distinctive and flawed door handle design is facing criticism. In the event of a power outage, reports indicate that the exterior handles cease to function, and the interior manual release remains unfamiliar to numerous users, making escape in a fire scenario extremely difficult.

The United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is currently looking into potential defects in certain door handles, in light of several reports where Tesla drivers found themselves unable to exit the vehicle after experiencing a power loss.

In response, Tesla's design chief, Franz von Holzhausen, has said that the company is working on a redesign to make emergency exits more more convenient.

A Rising Number of Similar Incidents

This lawsuit is not an isolated case. In fact, a growing number of legal actions and regulatory investigations point to a pattern of Tesla vehicles becoming dangerous in post-crash fires, especially when power is lost.

In California, two separate lawsuits stem from a November 2024 Cybertruck crash in Piedmont. Reports indicate that the vehicle collided with a tree, caught fire, and the electric door mechanisms malfunctioned, leaving at least three young passengers trapped inside.

In Wisconsin, the children of a couple who died in 2024 Model S fire allege that after their crash, the vehicle's electronic door buttons became useless when power went out, hindering any efforts for rescue.

Going further back, a 2019 lawsuit alleges that a Model S driver, Omar Awan, lost his life in a crash that caused the battery to ignite, with the doors remaining inaccessible due to malfunctioning retractable handles.

On the regulatory front, the NHTSA has opened a probe into around 174,000 Model Y vehicles from the 2021 model year. NHTSA has documented at least nine instances of door-handle failures, with reports indicating that people inside were reportedly trapped, and rescuers had to break windows to help.

Broader Implications as Tesla Faces Scrutiny

If the Dennis lawsuit succeeds, it could further intensify scrutiny over Tesla's approach to vehicle safety—not just in terms of battery performance but also on the structural design intended to safeguard passengers after a collision. The case could also force Tesla to rethink critical safety mechanisms, particularly how its vehicles behave when electrical systems fail under extreme conditions.