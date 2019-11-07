Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter that the company will reveal its next pickup truck – the Cybertruck on November 21. The vehicle looks something straight out of the science fiction flick "Blade Runner."

Elon Musk posted a tweet on Wednesday stating "Cybertruck" will unveil on November 21 in LA near SpaceX rocket factory. In the next tweet, he posted the introduction to the movie.

One of the reasons that the Cybertruck is highly anticipated is that it is expected to be a modified version of the Model 3, the company's best-selling car. Musk has stated in the past that this truck will not just be better than the most popular trucks in the US, the Ford F150, but will also have the functionality of a sports car such as the Porsche 911.

Now that is something, which will grab people's attention, especially since Musk has promised that the truck will cost less than $50,000 (£38552). In addition to this, he has claimed that it will be a six-seater with 400-500 miles of range on a full charge and ability to tow 300,000 pounds (135,000 kgs).

If the company succeeds in selling its pickup truck, it will create a veritable foothold in the market and compete with the likes of GM and Ford. It is currently a favourite of environmentalists and tech enthusiasts, but competing in the pickup truck market with behemoths like Ford and GM will make it a mainstream player.

If Tesla can outperform or even match up, gasoline guzzling truck enthusiasts may have to choose Tesla over traditional models. The company is already selling its Semi Trucks which can tow huge cargo easily and have better braking systems than traditional trucks.

Its success or failure in all its ventures will determine the future of electric cars in the fuel-heavy American auto industry.

Either way, there are interesting times ahead for automotive enthusiasts.