KEY POINTS Violence began in Southport after three children were killed in a knife attack at a holiday dance club.

Since then, protests have been held in London, Rotherham, Middlesbrough, Liverpool, Bolton, and Northern Ireland, among other places.

Over the past seven days, the United Kingdom has witnessed a series of riots and unrest across numerous towns and cities. The violence, which began in Southport after a tragic knife attack at a holiday dance club resulted in the deaths of three children, has since spread to places like London, Rotherham, Middlesbrough, Liverpool, Bolton, and Northern Ireland.

The violence was further fuelled by false rumours circulating online about the suspect, Axel Rudakubana, being an asylum seeker. These unsubstantiated claims led to targeted attacks on hotels housing asylum seekers, escalating tensions and igniting further protests.

Imam Meets Protestors: A Story of Hope Amidst Chaos

In a rare story of hope amidst the turmoil, Adam Kelwick, 41, an imam at Abdullah Quilliam Mosque—Liverpool's oldest mosque—decided to confront the rising tensions directly. Meeting with 50 far-right demonstrators, Adam chose to engage with the protestors, believing that sometimes, "people just want to be heard."

"I have a family. I've got bills and stress. My family and I were heavily impacted by the killing of these little girls in Southport—our hearts were broken as well," Adam explained, highlighting his shared humanity with the demonstrators.

Adam Kelwick has a history of engaging with members of the far-right, including the English Defence League (EDL), an organisation associated with recent rioting. He also works with the Light Foundation, which hosts events allowing open discussions about Islam and addressing concerns about the Muslim community.

Reflecting on his interaction with a man protesting against his mosque, Adam said, "Amazing bridges were built. We shook hands with people, we hugged people, we gave out food to people. We also exchanged numbers in a promise to arrange an event in the mosque to have further discussions. Hopefully, the beautiful interactions which happened last night can be continued."

Recognising Common Ground

Adam believes that most people attending these protests are driven by anger and frustration—whether it's the cost of living, issues with the NHS, or fears stoked by stories of "Muslims taking over." He emphasises the need to recognise our shared humanity: "We all share these issues which people are raising, and the more we can communicate with each other, the better."

Despite the presence of over 50 far-right protestors, Adam noted that a larger crowd came to support the mosque, offering reassurance to the community during a time of fear and uncertainty. "We recognise that a lot of the people who are 'Islamophobic' have those fears because they are genuinely worried. Whether those concerns are based on misinformation or ignorance is another question. But you need to open channels of communication," he said.

Adam's message to the protestors was clear: "Don't protest against us. Protest with us. Your concerns are also our concerns—whether it's gangs, terrorism, or extremism."

Prime Minister's Response: Mobilising Against Violence

In response to the escalating unrest, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced the mobilisation of an "army" of riot police officers to address further violent protests. Following an emergency COBRA meeting, the Prime Minister declared, "We will have a standing army of specialist officers, public duty officers, so we will have enough officers to deal with this where we need them."

Starmer also stressed that the criminal justice system would be "ramped up" to deal with those involved in the violence. Courts have been authorised to operate 24 hours a day to swiftly handle the cases of those arrested during the riots. Hundreds of people have already been detained, and some have appeared in court, facing the "full force of the law."

Legal Proceedings and Statements

The youngest individual to appear in court was a 14-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age. He admitted to participating in violent disorder in Liverpool city centre, acknowledging how "foolish and silly" his actions were. The Liverpool Magistrates' Court heard that the teenager was part of a group that set off fireworks in the direction of the public and police officers near a looted branch of B&M in Clayton Square.

Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist issued a statement addressing the riots: "Our officers have faced unacceptable scenes of disorder and violence, as others across the country have done in recent days. They acted with great courage and the highest levels of professionalism in the face of hateful behaviour."

Twist emphasised the gravity of the situation in Southport: "All our thoughts should be with the victims and families of those impacted by the most dreadful attack in Southport. It is shameful that some have sought to exploit this tragedy as justification for their own violence and criminality. There is absolutely no place for this on our streets. We will ensure that anyone involved in any violent disorder and criminal behaviour will be stopped, arrested, and will face justice."