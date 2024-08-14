Aligned with Elon Musk's growing emphasis on a nostalgic experience on X, Tesla appears poised to open a 1950s-style diner. The electric vehicle manufacturer has initiated hiring for a diner and accompanying drive-in movie theatre set to open in Los Angeles.

And with it, Tesla has posted a LinkedIn job opening for a Diner Experience Specialist based in Los Angeles. As first reported by Drive Tesla Canada, the successful candidate will collaborate with the charging operations team to deliver an exceptional customer experience for the upcoming Tesla Diner.

Tesla Seeks Culinary And Cinematic Expert For Diner

This job posting comes three years after Tesla trademarked its brand for restaurant services and seven years after Musk first publicly entertained the idea of a diner integrated with Tesla charging stations.

Tesla's job posting for a Diner Experience Specialist, which was shared on LinkedIn two weeks ago (a platform Musk called "cringe" last year), attracted 26 applications before closing. While the post doesn't include a specific opening date, it confirms the inclusion of a drive-in movie theatre, aligning with Musk's earlier vision.

"Gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA," Musk tweeted in 2018. The billionaire added: "And an outdoor screen that plays a highlight reel of the best scenes in movie history."

The Diner Experience Specialist will oversee drive-in movie programming and digital operations, collaborating with Tesla's design, merchandise, UI, app, procurement, leadership teams, and external vendors.

This role encompasses various responsibilities, including menu development and merchandise sales. PropertyShark records indicate the Tesla Diner will be located at 7001 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, classified as a single-story restaurant.

Behind-the-Scenes Look At Tesla's Diner Ambitions

However, construction videos suggest a two-story building is taking shape at the site. Tesla's building plans hint at a 24/7 restaurant and charging station operation, while the dual outdoor movie screens will be active from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Approximately 30 Tesla Supercharger stations will be available on-site.

New drone footage from 247Tesla offers a closer look at the West Hollywood Tesla Diner and Supercharger site's recent progress. The building is starting to resemble a diner, with crews installing counter-height windows, preparing for weatherproofing and working on the second movie screen.

The footage also reveals concrete drying over future Supercharger power lines and a large supply of conduit. Following the weekend's focus on the building's Cybertruck-inspired exterior, these latest updates highlight the significant progress made since construction began last September.

Musk envisioned the diner as a blend of retro and futuristic styles, similar to "Grease meets The Jetsons," and predicted its opening later in 2023. Given his history of ambitious timelines, such as the delayed robotaxi reveal from August to October this year, the diner's opening date remains to be determined.

While Tesla continues to make strides with its ambitious diner project in West Hollywood, the electric vehicle giant faces a growing discontent in India.

Tesla's India Dilemma: From Hype To Backlash

After generating significant buzz and accepting bookings for the Model 3 in 2016, Tesla has yet to deliver the electric vehicles, leading to growing frustration and demands for refunds among Indian customers.

Vishal Gondal, CEO of GOQii, was among the early adopters of Tesla in India, placing a $1,000 deposit for a Model 3 in 2016. Despite uncertainty about the car's launch timeline and eventual price, the Elon Musk enthusiast eagerly anticipated the vehicle's arrival.

After six years without a Tesla or concrete plans from the company, Gondal eventually purchased an Audi electric SUV. He finally received his $1,000 deposit in January 2023 with the assistance of a friend who helped him connect with a Tesla sales manager in India.

Other early adopters, like Mumbai-based designer Hemant Suthar, have also managed to reclaim their deposits. Suthar expressed doubts about Tesla's minimalist approach compared to the luxurious electric vehicles now available in the market.

Tesla's India operations remain uncertain despite plans for increased factory output and the anticipated launch of a more affordable model in 2025. Rajesh Kumar Singh, India's industrial growth leader, has indicated that ongoing discussions with Tesla have been hampered by personnel changes, leaving the future of the company's Indian venture unclear.

As the electric vehicle market rapidly evolves, Tesla faces a critical decision: adapt to the Indian market's unique demands or risk being overtaken by competitors.