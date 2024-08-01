Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla, is known for his unconventional management style across various businesses. For instance, he has shared that he poses two specific questions to potential Tesla employees during the hiring process.

The controversial billionaire recently revealed a potentially valuable interview tactic he uses to detect dishonesty in candidates. This scientifically backed and surprisingly effective method can benefit interviewers and job seekers alike.

Musk's First Challenge

At the 2017 World Government Summit, Musk shared a consistent interview question: "Tell me about some of the most difficult problems you worked on and how you solved them." According to Musk, this question effectively differentiates honest candidates from those who might embellish their experiences.

"The people who really solved the problem know exactly how they solved it," he said. "They know and can describe the little details." This method isn't merely a billionaire's intuition; scientific research supports its effectiveness.

A 2020 Journal of Applied Research in Memory and Cognition study compared various job interview techniques. It concluded that Musk's approach is particularly adept at distinguishing truthful candidates from dishonest ones.

This technique, termed "Asymmetric Information Management" (AIM), encourages interviewees to elaborate on their responses, as more details can help interviewers distinguish truth from falsehood. The research indicates that this method can enhance an interviewer's ability to detect deception by a substantial 70 percent.

Only some people are convinced by Musk's interview strategy. Some Reddit users argue that inquiring about complex problem-solving experiences is a standard interview question. On Reddit, one commenter dismissed it as a "very standard question," while another claimed to have used a similar question in all their interviews.

Given that Tesla received an astonishing 5.9 million job applications in 2023 alone, it's unsurprising that the company employs rigorous methods to select the best candidates. Tesla's aggressive spending on autonomous driving and other technologies, combined with recent price cuts, led to a significant drop in second-quarter profits.

This financial performance raises questions about the company's ability to sustain its current hiring rate. Meanwhile, the billionaire shared his preferred interview question for potential Tesla employees.

Musk's Second Test

Musk's favourite interview question is a geographical puzzle: "You're standing on the surface of the Earth. You walk one mile south, one mile west, and one mile north. You end up exactly where you started. Where are you?" The answer, which stumps many, is the North Pole.

Tesla's interview process is known for its rigour. Some engineering positions involve up to nine interviews, various assessments, and potentially even a letter directly to Elon Musk himself, as reported by Resume.io.

Tesla's interview gauntlet may include a presentation followed by rapid-fire Q&A sessions lasting four to six hours. But fear not! Amanda Augustine, Resume.io's resident career guru, offers valuable tips on ace interviews at tech giants like Tesla.

"Reach out to people in your network who currently or previously worked for the company and check out employer-review sites like Glassdoor to gather insights into the company's interview process so you know what to expect," she said.

"Carefully review the job description to determine which skills and traits are most important for performing this role so you can brush up on those skills, if necessary, and brainstorm some examples of how you've leveraged those skills in the past to add value to a previous project or team."

To succeed in a technical interview at a major tech company, anticipate coding challenges, practice on online assessment platforms, and master the art of impromptu problem-solving.

She continued, "If you're like many job seekers out there who find interviewing daunting, your best bet is to practice putting yourself on the spot so you're more comfortable when it counts."

Contrary to popular belief, a former Tesla employee claims the work environment is more relaxed than expected, asserting that Elon Musk doesn't impose excessive overtime.

A Step-by-Step Guide To Cracking The Tech Giant Interview

Based on insights from career expert Amanda Augustine, landing a job at a tech behemoth like Tesla requires a strategic approach. Here's a breakdown of the key steps:

Know Your Target: Research the company thoroughly and network with current or former employees to understand the company culture and interview process.

Research the company thoroughly and network with current or former employees to understand the company culture and interview process. Hone Your Technical Skills: Practice coding challenges and familiarise yourself with the company's specific online assessment platforms.

Practice coding challenges and familiarise yourself with the company's specific online assessment platforms. Master the Interview: Practice answering potential interview questions to boost confidence and effectively communicate your skills.

Practice answering potential interview questions to boost confidence and effectively communicate your skills. Tailor Your Response: Carefully analyse the job description and prepare specific examples of how your skills align with the role's requirements.

It is safe to say that cracking the code for a Tesla job isn't just about technical prowess; it's about strategic preparation and effective communication. Following these steps and understanding the company's expectations can significantly increase your chances of landing your dream job at Tesla.