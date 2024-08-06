A Tesla Cybertruck driver was killed in what appears to be the first reported fatal crash involving the electric pickup truck, which has yet to undergo third-party crash testing.

Tesla has a history of solid performance in crash tests, with several models leading their respective categories in safety ratings. The Elon Musk-led automobile company has expressed confidence that the Cybertruck, which it describes as robustly built, will follow suit.

Recent data indicates that Cybertruck may have achieved the highest sales among electric pickup trucks in the U.S. during the second quarter of 2024. With an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 units already on the road and a reported sales rate of 1,754 units per month, the Cybertruck is increasingly visible on roadways.

Cybertruck Involved In Fatal Crash

While there have been a few reported crashes, the battery-electric truck has performed well in these incidents. However, this latest incident marks the first fatal crash involving the vehicle.

The accident occurred early Monday morning, around 1:45 a.m., in the Baytown area on Fisher Road near the Grand Parkway. According to Texas state troopers (via KHOU), the Cybertruck veered off the road and collided with a concrete culvert for reasons still under investigation.

After the collision, the Cybertruck ignited. Images of the aftermath, shared by Electrek, reveal extensive fire damage to the vehicle. Tragically, the driver perished at the scene. Authorities have not released the driver's identity, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation by Texas state troopers.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers report that the Cybertruck driver was travelling westbound on Cedar Parkway when the vehicle departed the roadway near Fisher Road for unknown reasons. According to DPS, the vehicle struck a concrete culvert and caught fire.

DPS confirmed the driver was fatally injured at the scene, but his identity remains unknown due to severe burns. The intense fire also prevented authorities from identifying the vehicle's license plate or VIN.

Automotive journalist David Tracy suggests this may be the first reported fatal crash involving a Cybertruck. "My sincerest condolences to the family of whoever was in that vehicle. From a flammability standpoint, EVs are not a significantly more likely type of vehicle to catch fire. With that said the way electric vehicles combust is different," Tracy said.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which has investigated Tesla crashes in the past, has yet to initiate an investigation into this incident. Meanwhile, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has acknowledged the crash and ensuing fire and is gathering additional details from Tesla.

Without official confirmation regarding the crash's cause, Electrek has ruled out Autopilot or Full Self-Driving as potential factors, as neither feature is currently available on the Cybertruck.

Elon Musk Sends Tucker Carlson A Cybertruck To Review

The news of this fatal Cybertruck crash comes as Elon Musk provided a Cybertruck to former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson for review. Carlson shared his impressions of the electric vehicle on social media this week.

Carlson unveiled his Cybertruck review on YouTube and X on Monday, revealing that he had requested the vehicle from Musk for a test in rural Maine. The video features Carlson visiting a farm to interview Patrick Feeney, a Ford F-350 owner and former Army diesel mechanic, about the Cybertruck's performance in a sawmill environment.

After a week of using the Cybertruck at the sawmill, Carlson asked Feeney if he believed it could replace his F-350. Feeney responded, "So far, yes." When Carlson responded in surprise, Feeney said: "Mechanically, it's got all kinds of power. Of course, it's a $100,000 truck, but we're not gonna think about that right now."

He notes that many contractors drive trucks worth $100,000, but the Cybertruck is incredibly user-friendly, even regarding features like towing. The pair then takes the Cybertruck for a test drive, thoroughly examining its features, including towing capabilities, different drive modes, speed tests, and finally, shooting the vehicle with handguns.

Musk has yet to comment on the statements from DPS and State Troopers about the ongoing investigation into the deadly Tesla Cybertruck crash in Baytown. Whether or not he breaks his silence, the incident has reignited the conversation around autonomous driving and vehicle safety.