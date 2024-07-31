A farmer has proven Tesla Cybertruck sceptics wrong by showcasing its incredible new features in a viral TikTok video. The farmer's detailed demonstration of the electric vehicle's capabilities could help alleviate concerns among potential buyers.

Since its unveiling, the Tesla Cybertruck has been controversial, with numerous criticisms levelled at its design and safety features. Many truck owners have expressed dissatisfaction with the vehicle's safety standards, including one owner who suffered a wrist injury from the truck's sharp edges during an inspection.

TikTok Farmers Showcase Cybertruck's Real-World Utility

TikTok user (@meetthesmithfamily) The Smiths has challenged the scepticism surrounding the Cybertruck by demonstrating its battery performance under demanding conditions. In response to inquiries about the battery's ability to power a welder and plasma cutter, the Smiths explained that continuous welding would consume a mere 9.6 kilowatt-hours of the Cybertruck's 123-kilowatt-hour battery pack.

The user emphasised the unlikelihood of such prolonged welding and the minimal battery drain for typical welding tasks. "I'm not here to try to sell you the Cybertruck; I just thought this was kind of interesting regarding welding with it," the owner said in the video.

The owner has created a series of videos offering both praise and criticism of the Cybertruck. While they commend the vehicle's 50-amp plug, ideal for welding and other tasks, they also acknowledge its limitations, particularly its towing capacity, advising against trips exceeding 150 miles.

The Cybertruck's distinctive design and impressive capabilities, including a 340-mile range and rapid 15-minute charging, set it apart in the electric vehicle market. Beyond its aesthetics, this electric truck offers substantial environmental benefits by eliminating tailpipe emissions, contributing to cleaner air and reduced pollution.

While Tesla CEO Elon Musk continues to innovate on the Cybertruck, including a purported transformation into a boat, viewers of The Smiths' TikTok were already captivated by the vehicle's demonstrated battery capacity.

"This is the first cyber truck that feels like a good fit for work... a farm welding truck is bad A!" one user wrote. Another stated, "Excellent point of view. Thanks for sharing. "I think a lot of people are right now just getting caught up with the EV vs. Gas beef and dismissing the benefits of the Truck."

The TikTok user revealed that Tesla didn't include a spare tyre with its Cybertruck; instead, it provided a spare door.

While the Cybertruck's capabilities continue to impress, Tesla is pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle technology even further. A recently unveiled development takes Tesla's electric vehicle technology to new heights.

First-Ever Dry Cathode Model Unveiled

A Tesla Senior Manufacturing Engineer for 4680 cell development has unveiled a photo of the first-ever Dry Cathode Cybertruck. Equipped with Tesla's highly anticipated in-house dry cathode 4680 cells, this vehicle represents a significant leap forward for the electric vehicle industry.

The news broke with a LinkedIn post by Tesla Sr. Manufacturing Engineer Cole Otto, who announced the commencement of vehicle testing for the groundbreaking Dry Cathode Cybertruck. Accompanying the post was a photo of the Tesla 4680 team proudly posing alongside the matte black-wrapped prototype.

"Introducing the first-ever Dry Cathode Cybertruck! In July, we kicked off vehicle testing with our groundbreaking in-house dry cathode 4680 cells. This is a significant milestone in advancing both technology and cost efficiency. Proud to be part of the brilliant team that made this historic achievement possible!" Otto wrote in his LinkedIn post.

Interestingly, this was not the first glimpse of Tesla's Dry Cathode Cybertruck. Days prior, a keen-eyed observer, Joe Tegtmeyer, captured images of a mysterious matte black pickup truck during a flyover of the Giga Texas facility.

Tesla's senior director of the 4680 program, Bonne Eggleston, subsequently confirmed that this was indeed the groundbreaking electric vehicle. Despite being equipped with 4680 cells, the Cybertrucks reaching consumers represents an interim step in Tesla's battery technology.

According to the Chinese publication LatePost, these cells feature a Tesla-produced dry electrode negative cathode but rely on a conventionally produced wet electrode positive cathode sourced from external suppliers.

Citing anonymous sources, the LatePost report indicates that Tesla aims to initiate mass production of fully in-house produced 4680 cells—utilising the company's dry electrode process for both the negative and positive cathodes—by the end of the year. The potential impact of this breakthrough is immense, with one insider suggesting that dry electrode technology could be a game-changer for Tesla.

Tesla's journey towards a fully electric future is accelerating, with the Dry Cathode Cybertruck marking a significant milestone. As the company continues to push the boundaries of battery technology, the electric vehicle landscape is poised for a transformative shift.