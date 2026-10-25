Thomas Markle Jr has apologised to his half-sister, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, after years of publicly criticising her and defending their father, Thomas Markle Sr. In an interview published by The Sun on Saturday, 24 October, he said he was sorry for taking their father's side after claiming he found suspected child sexual abuse material among belongings from the older man's former home in Cebu City, the Philippines.

Philippine authorities are investigating the allegations, which have not been proven in court. Markle Jr says he reported the material to police. The FBI says it is aware of the allegations and will support Philippine authorities as appropriate.

Thomas Markle Sr has denied possessing the material, calling the accusations 'sick lies'.

Half-Brother's Public Climbdown After Years of Attacks

The apology marks a change in Markle Jr's public stance after years of disputes with Meghan. The Sun reported that he criticised her online and mocked her in a YouTube video, at one point wearing a wig and dress to impersonate her. His interview comes as the claims against their father prompt separate questions about what was reported to police, and when.

'I'm so, so sorry, Meghan,' Markle Jr said in the interview. 'I now know I have been protecting the wrong person for the past nine years.' He also said he felt ashamed for taking their father's side when he and Meghan fell out.

Markle Jr recalled holding Meghan as a baby and looking after her when she was young. He said he wished her and her family well. The apology offers his account of the family rift, but does not establish what happened between the siblings privately or whether Meghan will accept it.

Markle Jr told The Sun he found 'hundreds, if not thousands' of images and videos among items from his father's former home in Cebu. That number is his estimate, not a verified count. The material is alleged to involve children. Its contents, origin and ownership remain matters for investigators.

He said the discovery led him to report his father and that he would no longer speak to him unless called to give evidence. These are Markle Jr's statements. They do not establish that his father committed an offence.

Police Letters, Timelines and Separate Inquiries

Philippine authorities are investigating the allegations. The FBI has said it is aware of them and will support Philippine authorities as appropriate. It also said it would investigate any related allegations of federal violations of US law. The FBI's statement does not establish that it has opened a separate investigation into Thomas Markle Sr.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed receiving a letter in January 2019 containing claims about alleged offending outside the UK. The force said it passed the letter to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their awareness, but did not share the allegations with other law-enforcement agencies.

Meghan's spokesperson accepted that the force's record should be treated as accurate for the date, saying it was understandable she may have been mistaken. The Met is reviewing its handling of the letter and considering whether a referral to the police watchdog is needed.

Meghan said she was 'deeply distressed' by the allegations and that her thoughts were with any children who may have been harmed. She also said a letter containing troubling allegations had been shared with her and that she had been assured they were being investigated.

Her statement expresses concern and support for the investigation, not a finding about her father's guilt.

The Sun quoted a source close to Meghan saying the latest reports might help explain her estrangement from her father. That remark is not a statement from Meghan herself. Her public response focused on the allegations and the welfare of children.

Thomas Markle Sr returned to the United States in May, according to The Sun. The newspaper reported that he had suffered a stroke and had his left leg amputated in December 2025.

He has denied the allegations against him. The sources reviewed do not report that he has been charged or that a court has ruled on the claims.

For Markle Jr and Meghan, the apology follows years of public estrangement. Investigators are now examining what the reported material contains, where it came from and whether it supports an offence. The allegations against Thomas Markle Sr remain unproven.