Although Tiger Woods and his former wife, Elin Nordegren, have been in a friendly relationship for over a decade, the latter's attitude towards Woods' new relationship with Vanessa Trump shows a multifaceted attitude of amusement and approval.

A history of co-parenting and friendliness

The relationship between Woods and Nordegreen has withstood, particularly after their divorce in 2010, which was due to Woods' infidelity scandal.

Although the two have been long divorced, the former couple have cordially brought up their two children, Charlie and Sam. The fact that they have been creating headlines together in golf tournaments in Miami highlights a rare but ever-growing sign of their still-existing partnership in raising the kids.

According to sources close to the duo, the relationship between the two has developed over the years into a friendship and understanding relationship. Woods has come out publicly to show how he has now realised that Nordegren is one of his best friends and that their major concern is their children.

What's their current dynamic?

The recent presence of Woods and Nordegren at the golf games of their son, Charlie, has caused curiosity about the new relationship between them. One of the insiders said that Nordegren took amusement when she heard about Woods' new relationship with Vanessa.

The source added that Woods expected the news to one day break out, and he had given early notice to Nordegren, who was shocked and amused at the same time.

According to the insider, Nordegren's response at first was like, 'Seriously? A Trump? For real? 'They further added that she was more amused than anything. 'But she really quickly just accepted it,' they said.

Although the first responses might have been disbelief or, to some, humour, within minutes Nordegren was able to come to terms with the situation, realising that Woods was actually happy.

She has said that she had seen the relationship as a personal development and healing process for Woods. Their relationship remains cordial, which highlights their desire to make their kids happy.

'Vanessa's great for Woods'

Vanessa, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr, came into the life of Woods at a very critical stage. Since Woods underwent his seventh back operation in October, Vanessa has been reported as having been a stabilising force who provided emotional support and encouraged Woods to achieve his full recovery and pursue his career.

They noted that Vanessa has been a major factor in his life in terms of maturity, permanence and the long-term outlook that Woods was seeking. Their relationship is said to be more serious and committed than any of the Woods has ever experienced since he got married to Nordegren.

According to the sources, Woods believes that Vanessa is the one that is close to a soulmate, which shows the level of their relationship and the fact that Woods wants to have a long-term relationship.

Reactions of the public

Although Woods' personal life is still under media scrutiny, the people around him underline the fact that his relationship with Vanessa is real and very significant. Even Woods has realised that he has learnt the lesson of true connections and permanence through his previous errors.

His friends and family members have shown their support for his new relationship, as they state that it is adding value to his personal and professional life.

The fact that she was mature and understanding can be seen in her humorous response to the news of Woods' dating a member of the Trump family. She is aware of the happiness that Woods has, which is in line with what they had planned: to create a loving home for their kids.