Speculations are rife that the Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are ready to go forward in their rapidly developing romance. The high profile couple—who initially came public earlier this year—may soon be living together under one roof.

Woods, 49, and Trump, 47, are understood to have begun dating in late 2024. Their relationship, initially described by those close to them as 'low-key' and 'casual,' has quickly intensified over the past six months.

Now, the pair are said to be 'inseparable,' with friends claiming Vanessa is frequently seen at Woods' sprawling Florida estate.

'She's very comfortable there,' an insider claimed. 'She knows the layout, has a key code, and has left clothes and personal items around. It's like she's already moved in.'

Though neither has made an official announcement regarding cohabitation, the couple have offered glimpses into their relationship through social media, including a now-viral post in March where Woods described his relationship with Trump: 'Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side. We look forward to our journey through life together.'

Previous Relationships

This latest romance marks a significant chapter in the personal life of Woods, whose history of high-profile relationships and past controversies has long played out in the public eye. After a very public divorce from Elin Nordegren in 2010 and a series of post-scandal relationships, including with Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and restaurant manager Erica Herman, Woods has remained largely private about his love life in recent years.

Vanessa Trump has kept a rather low profile her 2018 divorce to Donald Trump Jr. She shares five children with him. Her comeback on the front stage with Woods has attracted a lot of interest since many people find the combination unexpected.

The couple are said to have met in Florida where she is based and where Woods also has a sprawling estate.

Those close to the duo describe their relationship as 'grounded,' noting that both have grown children and are approaching life with a sense of maturity and calm.Should they decide to make their cohabitation permanent, it would mark a major step forward for the couple.

Woods, whose career has seen a resurgence in recent years despite a litany of injuries, has reportedly found stability in his personal life. He last figured in a car accident in 2021 which left him in crutches for a long time.

As 2025 progresses, fans and media alike will be watching closely to see how their relationship evolves.

One confidante observed that Vanessa's presence has had a calming effect on the golfer. 'He is content and not chasing the spotlight anymore.'

'Tiger is so happy. He's reborn and full of positive energy,' another friend added.