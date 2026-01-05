A viral TikTok roast has nailed the absurdity of the US military operation against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, drawing millions of views and sparking debates as the world grapples with his capture.

Created by comedian Jamie Kaler, known for roles in Tacoma FD and My Boys, the video parodies the intervention with a 'neighbourhood takeover,' gaining over 500,000 likes and 15,000 comments since its 4 January 2026 upload. It highlights perceived overreach in US policy amid questions on legality and motives.

The Viral Satire

Kaler's skit, filmed in a rainy suburban street, opens with him declaring a 'late-night operation' where friends raided neighbour Tom's house. 'He put up quite a fight but we got through and he is in custody,' Kaler says, citing trivial complaints like lingering Christmas lights and an untrimmed avocado tree.

He suspects Tom of running fentanyl without proof, noting he speaks Spanish, and evicts Tom's wife for bringing empanadas to a party – 'better safe than sorry.' Claiming the home, Kaler enjoys the 'fantastic wine cellar' he's 'tapped into extensively,' a nod to Venezuela's resources, and plans takeovers of other neighbours for their cool car or yoga-instructor wife. The parody, timed after the raid, underscores unilateral action.

Shared by X user Molly Ploofkins, captioned 'Man conducts regime change in his neighborhood in the spirit of Trump's takeover of Venezuela,' it amplified virality.

US-Venezuela Tensions Peak in Raid

Years of friction culminated in the US refusing to recognise Maduro since 2019, imposing sanctions and indicting him in 2020 on narco-terrorism for alleged drug and terror ties. The reward for his capture increased to £37 million ($50 million) in 2025.

On 3 January 2026, US forces raided Caracas, capturing Maduro and wife Cilia Flores in a firefight that killed much of his security, including 32 Cubans as reported by Havana. Now in New York facing charges, Trump stated the US is 'in charge' of Venezuela, fueling sovereignty concerns.

With 303 billion barrels in reserves – the world's largest – oil is viewed as a prime driver, potentially worth trillions at peak prices, especially as Trump highlighted plans for American firms to revitalize dilapidated infrastructure, though experts note full production recovery could take years amid instability.

Broader sanctions had already seized Venezuelan assets abroad, including tankers, to starve the regime of revenue allegedly funneled into narcoterrorism, while the raid's execution drew praise from Trump as 'flawless' but raised questions on its adherence to international norms like UN Charter prohibitions on force.

Reactions and Global Outcry

The roast's impact grew with mixed social feedback; users praised its wit, one mesmerised after 23 watches, while others flagged insensitivity to casualties. China voiced 'grave concern' over the seizure, Cuba decried losses. Venezuelan interims offered Trump collaboration, but caution a power vacuum risks chaos.

Legal experts challenge the operation's international law compliance, mirroring the video's absurdity theme, though backers see it ending a narco-regime.

As of 5 January 2026, Maduro remains in US custody awaiting arraignment, with oil prices swinging on production prospects. The administration targets reserves for energy gains. Kaler's TikTok roast nails ongoing absurdity, fuelling discourse on intervention versus imperialism.