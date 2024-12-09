On Friday, a U.S. court upheld a law that could force TikTok off American app stores unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, sells its stake by January 19.

TikTok swiftly announced plans to challenge the ruling, stating it would appeal to the Supreme Court on First Amendment grounds. "Unfortunately, the TikTok ban was conceived and pushed through based upon inaccurate, flawed, and hypothetical information, resulting in outright censorship of the American people," TikTok's statement read.

With the deadline looming, reports suggest that wealthy investors are already strategizing to acquire and revamp the popular app, sparking speculation about its future in the U.S. market.

The Billionaire Bidders

"The TikTok ban, unless stopped, will silence the voices of over 170 million Americans here in the US and around the world on January 19, 2025." As TikTok's future in the US hangs in the balance, many wealthy investors, including Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary and former Dodgers owner Frank McCourt, have publicly expressed interest in acquiring the platform.

These potential buyers have been waiting in the wings, ready to swoop in if ByteDance changes its stance or the Supreme Court upholds the ban. Let's take a look at what these high-profile individuals envision for TikTok should they succeed in acquiring the platform:

Kevin O'Leary

Back in March, the "Shark Tank" investor, Kevin O'Leary, revealed his ambitious plan to form a consortium of investors to acquire TikTok for a relatively modest $20 to $30 billion, a far cry from its $220 billion valuation in its latest funding round.

"It's the largest entertainment and business network in America as it stands today, so it's of great interest and great value," he told CNBC. However, O'Leary acknowledged that a potential sale might not include TikTok's proprietary algorithms.

This would necessitate "re-emulating" the app's core technology and assuming the role of a "steward" to transition the platform from a Chinese-centric model to a US-focused one.

While the specifics of O'Leary's proposed algorithmic changes remain unclear, it's worth noting that similar short-form video services with their proprietary algorithms already exist on other social media platforms. He suggested a new TikTok version could be developed under the existing brand name.

Steven Mnuchin

In March, Steven Mnuchin announced plans to assemble an investor group to bid for TikTok, as reported by CNBC. In a May interview with Bloomberg Television, he expressed his intention to replicate the app's signature algorithm to ensure the continued operation of the service.

"My plan, if we were to purchase, it would be to rebuild the technology under US leadership, make sure that it's all disconnected from ByteDance going forward, and that it is very robust and secure," Mnuchin said.

Bobby Kotick

According to a March report by The Wall Street Journal, former Activision CEO Bobby Kotick was contemplating a bid for TikTok. While the exact amount of his proposed offer remains undisclosed, it's speculated to be in the hundreds of billions of dollars.

The Journal reported that Kotick approached OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and other potential investors during an Allen & Co. conference dinner to discuss a potential deal involving using TikTok's vast user data to train OpenAI's artificial intelligence models.

"Mr Kotick has always believed a comprehensive reciprocal trade framework is preferable to singling out an individual company, and he still does," a spokesperson for Kotick told Business Insider.

Frank McCourt

Frank McCourt, the former Dodgers owner and CEO of McCourt Global, has made democratising and improving the internet a central focus of his philanthropic endeavours through Project Liberty. In March, his company announced a bid to acquire TikTok.

During a December 8 appearance on CBS News, McCourt revealed that he had secured over $20 billion in funding for a potential TikTok acquisition.

"We're very serious about raising whatever capital is required to buy the platform, and to be clear, we're looking to move the 170 million users over to a new protocol where the individuals will own and control their identity and their data," McCourt said. "We're not looking to replicate the existing version."

"Now that the Court has spoken, The People's Bid is prepared to move forward with our bid for TikTok," McCourt's statement reads. "We are going to rebuild TikTok and prove that it's possible to enjoy the internet without sacrificing our privacy and safety."

Other Potential Investors

Microsoft has previously expressed interest in acquiring TikTok. In 2020, during the Trump administration, concerns about ByteDance's ties to the Chinese government led to executive orders forcing the company to sell its US operations to an American entity. While Microsoft attempted to acquire the platform, the deal ultimately fell through.

In March, streaming and video platform Rumble joined the race to acquire TikTok, offering to purchase the app in anticipation of a potential nationwide ban. Walmart and Oracle also formed a consortium to bid for TikTok in 2020. However, TikTok challenged Trump's executive orders in court, making these acquisition plans moot.