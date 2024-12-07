A Walmart employee took to social media to warn women about a disturbing trend: IV drug users cleaning their needles in toilet paper rolls within the retailer's public bathrooms.

Devan, known as @601devan on TikTok, posted a video from his car while wearing the blue Walmart vest. His public service announcement warned female customers: "If you use public bathrooms, stop what you're doing, and listen to this," he said. "You're gonna see why."

Walmart Employee Sounds The Alarm

He urged viewers to inspect toilet paper dispensers and the rolls themselves before using them, citing the risk of contamination from IV drug users and their needles. Devan accompanied his message with a photo of a toilet paper roll, riddled with red holes that resembled bloodstains along the side.

"This is exactly what I'm talking about," he said, gesturing towards the photo on the screen. "This is from needle using junkies going into the bathroom, taking that cover that's over it off, sticking their needles in there and cleaning their needles."

He explained that while not all rolls will have visible blood spots, customers should still check for pin-like holes. He emphasised that needles don't always remain bloody after use. "For all my ladies out there, you have no choice but to use toilet paper, so I suggest check your toilet paper before you sit down to use the bathroom, or just bring wipes of your own," he added.

Viral Videos Expose A Dark Reality

Despite informing his followers that he had only personally encountered drug-contaminated toilet paper a couple of times, thousands of viewers expressed a newfound fear of public restrooms in the comments. "I will go without wiping if it takes," one person wrote. "Never even knew this."

"Thanks for the advice!! This is crazy!! How scary simple things like toilet paper can be a hazard," another said. "Omg! I was just thinking about what could be in the toilet paper because everything else is poison! And now this comes up. Thanks for the warning!" said another.

The horrifying claims come amid reports of an increasingly apparent substance abuse crisis in the United States. Amidst the bustling streets of Midtown Manhattan, the New York Post reported sightings of people with a substance use disorder as early as 11 AM, slumped in a drug-induced haze with needles piercing their veins.

The report further added that people with an addiction have also begun injecting drugs on subways during the rush-hour morning commute.

The Growing Threat Of Public Restroom Contamination

In another viral video from September, Dane Jones, a self-proclaimed "social media watchdog," warned his followers about the devastating effects of coming into contact with drug-contaminated blood from bathroom toilet paper.

"If you are using this toilet paper to clean yourself, all it takes is one tiny drop of blood to enter your system," Jones warned, offering amateur medical advice about avoiding HIV/AIDS and hepatitis B or C infections.

"If you do see a toilet paper roll that looks [bloodstained] in a public restroom, notify the staff immediately to have it replaced and stay as far away as you can from it," he continued. While Jones, certainly not a medical professional, isn't entirely wrong.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention, it can survive in a drop of blood or bodily fluid or even on a dry surface for weeks and still potentially cause infection. The hepatitis C virus, specifically, can survive on environmental surfaces at room temperature for up to four days.

How Hepatitis B And C Spread

Now it is still important to note how these diseases actually spread. According to HIV.gov, Hepatitis B and C can spread through:

Shared Needles: Sharing needles, syringes, or other drug injection equipment.

Sharing needles, syringes, or other drug injection equipment. Mother-to-Child Transmission: Pregnant individuals can pass these infections to their infants.

Pregnant individuals can pass these infections to their infants. Sexual Contact: Both viruses can be sexually transmitted, especially HBV. Anal intercourse, particularly for receptive partners, increases the risk of HCV transmission.

HIV Transmission: Understanding The Risks

HIV transmission requires direct contact with specific bodily fluids from an infected person with a detectable viral load, according to HIV.org. These fluids are: blood, semen, vaginal fluids, rectal fluids, and breast milk. The virus enters the body through mucous membranes, open wounds, or injections. Effective treatment can suppress HIV to undetectable levels, preventing transmission through sex.