Timothée Chalamet marked a defining moment in his career on Sunday night as he claimed his first Golden Globe, beating Leonardo DiCaprio and a highly competitive field to take home the award for best actor in a musical or comedy for Marty Supreme.

The 30-year-old actor's win was met with a wave of applause inside the Beverly Hilton, where the Golden Globes ceremony returned once again as Hollywood's most closely watched awards-season launchpad. For Chalamet, the recognition not only underscored his growing stature in the industry but also highlighted his versatility as a performer.

His portrayal of table tennis champion Marty Mauser saw him triumph over nominees George Clooney (Jay Kelly), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Lee Byung-hun (No Other Choice) and Jesse Plemons (Bugonia), making the victory all the more significant.

A Celebratory Night Shared With Kylie Jenner

As reported by People, Chalamet was accompanied throughout the evening by his girlfriend of three years, Kylie Jenner, who remained by his side as his Golden Globe trophy was engraved with his name following the ceremony. In footage shared by Vanity Fair, the couple were seen exchanging smiles and kisses as the moment sank in.

The actor appeared visibly elated as he congratulated fellow winner Paul Thomas Anderson, who won best screenplay for One Battle After Another. Although Jenner did not walk the red carpet with Chalamet earlier in the evening, the pair were openly affectionate once inside the venue.

According to People, Jenner mingled with stars including Jennifer Lawrence and Chalamet's co-star Odessa A'zion, but largely stayed close to her partner for the rest of the night. Clips shared by CBS, MTV UK and other outlets captured the couple exchanging loving glances and embracing after his name was announced.

A particularly tender moment followed the win, with a video shared by Access Hollywood showing Jenner mouthing, 'I'm so happy' as she looked on proudly.

Chalamet made a point of acknowledging Jenner during his acceptance speech, offering a rare glimpse into their private relationship. The actor thanked 'My parents, for my partner,' before adding, 'I love you. Thank you so much'.

The moment echoed a similar display of affection just days earlier at the Critics Choice Awards, where Chalamet again paid tribute to Jenner from the stage. As he concluded his speech on that occasion, he said, 'And lastly, I'll just say, thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation.

I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much'. From the audience, Jenner was seen mouthing, 'I love you, too' in response.

A Milestone Year for Timothée Chalamet

Chalamet and Jenner were first linked romantically in 2023. Since then, their appearances together at major industry events have drawn steady attention, reflecting Chalamet's rising visibility beyond the screen.

The Golden Globes have become key milestones in that trajectory. The actor first attended the ceremony with Jenner in 2024 while nominated for Wonka, before returning in January 2025 with a nod for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

This year's victory, however, firmly belonged to Chalamet. Having a total of five Golden Globe nominations as of January 2026, Chalamet won his first Golden Globe for Marty Supreme marked a defining professional breakthrough, positioning him among Hollywood's most celebrated leading men and signalling a new phase in his career momentum, one increasingly shaped by awards recognition rather than promise alone.