Behind the velvet ropes of Hollywood's most talked-about romance, the glossy veneer appears to be cracking. While Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have captivated the public imagination for nearly three years with their unlikely pairing, sources close to the couple suggest the reality star has reached a breaking point. Despite the red carpet appearances and public displays of affection, insiders claim Jenner is no longer content playing the supporting role in Chalamet's life and has issued a definitive ultimatum: propose, or the relationship is over.

Kylie Jenner Reportedly Feels 'Used' in High-Profile Romance

According to sources, the 28-year-old mogul feels she has been exceedingly patient with the Marty Supreme actor, 30, waiting for a sign of long-term commitment that has yet to materialise. The dynamic, described by insiders as increasingly one-sided, has left Jenner feeling less like a partner and more like an accessory to Chalamet's rising stardom. 'Kylie feels as though she's been more than patient waiting for Timmy to make a show of commitment, but he's not stepped up. So it's time for her to force the issue,' an insider revealed.

The source elaborated on the disparity in their efforts, noting that Jenner has dutifully played the part of the supportive partner, even in the face of alleged disapproval from Chalamet's inner circle. 'In her mind, she's been the ultimate trophy girlfriend: supporting him on the red carpet and turning a blind eye to the fact that the bulk of his friends and family haven't warmed to her and pooh-poohed their romance from the get-go.'

The tension seemingly stems from a clash of two very different worlds: the curated, family-centric empire of the Kardashians and the supposedly high-brow, guarded sphere of Chalamet's acting career. While Jenner has stood by him during the promotional whirlwinds for his films, sources indicate she feels her loyalty is not being reciprocated.

'She loves him deeply, but she's not willing to hang around forever and be treated like a glorified piece of meat,' the source stated bluntly. 'Her pride counts for too much, so it's time for him to step up if he wants this to last'.

Family Concerns Grow as Jenner Seeks Stability

The concerns are not limited to Jenner herself; the wider Kardashian-Jenner clan is reportedly suspicious of Chalamet's motives. Having started dating in April 2023, the couple is approaching their three-year anniversary, yet sources claim Chalamet remains distant from Jenner's tight-knit family. The perception within her camp is that the actor's affection is situational, appearing most fervent when it benefits his public image.

'It seems like Timmy only wants to get close to Kylie when she's of use to him, and that's unacceptable to the folks in her world who believe she's being used,' the source shared. This transactional view of the relationship has reportedly set off alarm bells. 'He'll wheel her out when there's a movie to promote, but most of the time she has to grovel and beg just for a date — and even then, he insists on seeing her in private.'

Adding fuel to the fire are whispers regarding Chalamet's wandering eye. Insiders suggest that while the actor is reportedly 'still openly lusting after other gals', he remains tethered to Jenner, 'hypnotized by her buxom figure'.

However, physical attraction alone is no longer enough for the mother-of-two, who is eager to settle down and formalise their union. As the National Enquirer reported, the beauty mogul is 'desperate' to make things official, but Chalamet is reportedly 'dragging his cold feet'.

The ultimatum now places the ball firmly in his court. 'She wants him to put a ring on her finger — stat,' the source concluded. 'If not, he can find himself another gal to put up with his garbage'.