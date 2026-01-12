The 2026 Golden Globes was always set to be a night of high fashion and high stakes, but few expected a masterclass in linguistic shade from Hollywood's most polished statesman. George Clooney, a man adept at the subtle jab, turned the red carpet into a transatlantic battlefield.

Dressed in a sharp black suit and bow tie, the Jay Kelly star was not just there to celebrate cinema; he was there to remind the world — and one specific occupant of the White House — that he is now a proud citizen of the French Republic. Clooney, nominated for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his role in Jay Kelly, used his moment in the spotlight to underline his new European identity.

Standing alongside his wife, Amal, who commanded the room in a ruched red Balmain gown, Clooney chose his words with the precision of a surgeon. As he took to the stage to present the evening's final honours, the atmosphere was already thick with political subtext.

Hollywood's elite had spent the evening paying tribute to Renee Good by wearing 'ICE Out' pins on their lapels, a silent but powerful protest that set the stage for Clooney's vocal performance. The 'ICE Out' movement, which gained traction across social media during the ceremony, specifically targets controversial immigration enforcement policies that have become a focal point of recent political campaigns.

A French Connection

'Bonsoir, mes amis,' Clooney began, his voice carrying the smooth timbre that has defined his three-decade career. 'C'est un honneur d'être ici.' For those whose French is a little rusty, he was simply offering a warm greeting and noting that it was an honour to be there. However, in the context of the ongoing feud between the actor and Donald Trump, the choice to speak the language of his new home was anything but simple.

The moment was made even more poignant when his Ocean's Eleven co-star and long-time friend, Don Cheadle, joined the fun with a 'bonsoir' of his own. The duo was on hand to present the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture, which was ultimately awarded to Hamnet.

Cheadle's participation in the greeting was seen by many as a unified front of Hollywood's 'Old Guard' standing against the rhetoric often aimed at them from Truth Social. Yet, while the film took the trophy, the internet was far more interested in the verbal sparring happening between the lines.

Social media users on X, formerly Twitter, were quick to dissect the exchange. 'George Clooney mocking Donald Trump for having mocked that he is now a French citizen is hilarious,' one viewer noted, while another quipped, 'I know Trump is punching air right now, George Clooney's back in the US #GoldenGlobes'.

The Citizenship Feud

The backstory to this linguistic duel began last year when Donald Trump took to Truth Social to mock the Clooneys' decision to relocate. 'Good News! George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France,' Trump wrote, before launching into a critique of French immigration policies which he claimed were as 'horrendous' as those under 'Sleepy Joe Biden'.

Clooney, never one to be outmatched in a war of words, had previously responded with dry wit that mirrored Trump's own campaign slogans. 'I totally agree with the current president. We have to make America great again. We'll start in November,' he joked at the time. His 11-year marriage to Amal, a renowned human rights lawyer, has often placed Clooney at the centre of international political discourse, making his French citizenship a significant statement of personal and political autonomy.

While politicians bicker, the French government has been far more welcoming. The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs expressed its delight, saying: 'We are delighted, like many French people, to welcome George and Amal Clooney into the national community'. Since 2021, the couple has made their home on a sprawling farm estate in France, a lifestyle choice George recently reflected on in an interview with Esquire.

For Clooney, the move is about more than escaping the American political circus; it is about the human consequences of raising a family in the spotlight. Reflecting on his eight-year-old twins, he said that on the farm, 'they're not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life'.

As the actor navigates his eleventh year of marriage and a burgeoning European life, his presence at the 2026 Golden Globes suggests that while he may have changed his passport, his influence on American culture — and his willingness to spar with Donald Trump — remains as potent as ever.