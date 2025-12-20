Timothée Chalamet has finally addressed one of the internet's most persistent rumours, namely that he secretly moonlights as the masked British rapper EsDeeKid.

The speculation, which has dominated social media in recent weeks, appeared to reach its peak when the Oscar-nominated actor released a new video performing alongside the anonymous artist on a remix of 4Raws.

In the clip, filmed at Andover Minimarket Off Licence in north London, Chalamet began with only his eyes visible, mirroring EsDeeKid's signature look before pulling down a bandana and rapping: 'It's Timothée Chalamet chillin', tryin' to stack $100 million.'

He later added a tongue-in-cheek nod to his partner Kylie Jenner with the lyric, 'Girl got $1 billion.'

The collaboration was instantly shared across X, TikTok and Instagram, with users describing it as 'the reveal no one saw coming'.

Within hours, the remix began trending globally as fans debated whether the performance confirmed or playfully mocked the long-running 'double life' theory.

The Rumour That Took Over the Internet

Rumours linking Chalamet to EsDeeKid began after fans noted the rapper's similar build and eyes, sparking a wave of online theories and comparison videos.

As reported by the BBC, when Chalamet was asked about the speculation earlier this week, he responded with a cryptic 'No comment... you'll see, all in due time', a remark that helped drive a surge in online searches as EsDeeKid's single 4Raws climbed into the UK Top 10.

Despite obvious differences, including EsDeeKid's Liverpudlian accent, some fans were convinced that Chalamet was living a 'double life' between Hollywood red carpets and Britain's underground drill scene. Others saw the theory as a viral fantasy that had taken on a life of its own.

A Collaboration That Blurs Fact and Fiction

The new 4Raws remix video made it clear the two are not the same person but collaborators playing into the frenzy. Chalamet's rap alter ego, 'Lil Timmy Tim', a nickname from his high school days, re-emerged as he performed a verse that blended humour, self-awareness and cross-genre flair.

Throughout the clip, Chalamet also referenced Marty Supreme, the title of his upcoming film, tying the stunt to an ongoing promotional campaign. EsDeeKid later reposted the video on his social platforms, effectively confirming the partnership.

Industry peers were quick to respond. British rapper Central Cee replied 'Naaa' with laughing emojis, while Tinie Tempah wrote, 'Hahha this is sickkk'.

US star Shaboozey added, 'This going #1.' Fans described the collaboration as 'pure genius', praising both artists for turning speculation into entertainment.

A PR Masterstroke in Viral Culture

Observers have noted how the move simultaneously debunked the rumour and amplified both stars' visibility. By transforming a social-media conspiracy into a coordinated reveal, Chalamet demonstrated an awareness of modern celebrity marketing rarely seen in Hollywood.

The collaboration served as a 'playful debunking' that merged pop culture, hip-hop and film promotion in one viral moment.

It also bridged two distinct worlds, Chalamet's Hollywood audience and EsDeeKid's UK drill fanbase, in a crossover that generated widespread discussion and millions of views within hours.

What began as an internet theory about Chalamet's supposed 'double life' has now evolved into one of the year's most talked-about cultural stunts, turning speculation into strategy and reaffirming the actor's reputation for unpredictability and creative control.