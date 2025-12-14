A long-running celebrity feud has taken a dramatic legal turn after Ray J accused Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner of racketeering, escalating a dispute that has now spilled into the courts.

The sudden appearance of the word 'RICO', a term usually reserved for organised crime cases, has shifted the narrative from celebrity fallout to allegations carrying serious criminal weight, even as no court has ruled on the claims.

At the centre of the latest escalation are legal filings in which Ray J alleges that Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner engaged in a pattern of conduct that he believes amounts to racketeering.

The claims have been strongly denied, with Kardashian and Jenner responding by filing a defamation lawsuit against him.

What Ray J Is Alleging in Court Documents

According to TMZ, which obtained the legal filings, Ray J claims that Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner conspired with adult entertainment company Vivid to mislead the public ahead of the release of the infamous sex tape that launched Kardashian's rise to fame.

He alleges that a lawsuit connected to the tape was staged to create the impression that Kardashian was attempting to block its release.

Ray J also claims that members of the Kardashian family committed credit card fraud against his family, alleging that a £635,656 ($850,000) bill was racked up without authorisation.

In addition, he alleges that he was pressured into signing agreements that barred him from publicly discussing the sex tape and that lawyers acting on behalf of Kardashian and Jenner later attempted to intimidate or extort him after he discussed the matter on a podcast in June 2024.

These allegations remain unproven and are disputed by Kardashian and Jenner.

Why 'RICO' Changes the Tone of the Dispute

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act, commonly known as RICO, is a US law designed to prosecute ongoing criminal enterprises.

It is most often associated with organised crime, fraud rings and complex financial schemes rather than celebrity legal battles.

By invoking RICO, Ray J has reframed the dispute from a personal or contractual disagreement into one involving alleged criminal enterprise.

Legal experts note that RICO claims carry a high bar, requiring proof of a sustained pattern of criminal activity, something that has not been established in this case.

The use of such language has intensified public scrutiny and heightened the stakes for all parties involved.

The Role of AI in Shaping the Claims

Adding another layer to the controversy, Ray J has stated that he consulted ChatGPT while researching racketeering law and claims that the chatbot reinforced his belief that Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner's actions met the threshold for RICO violations.

While the reference has drawn attention online, legal professionals stress that artificial intelligence tools do not provide legal determinations and have no authority in court proceedings. The claim has nevertheless become part of the public narrative surrounding the dispute.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Push Back

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have responded by filing a defamation lawsuit against Ray J, arguing that his repeated claims of racketeering and a federal criminal investigation are false and damaging.

They deny all wrongdoing and maintain that there is no ongoing RICO investigation involving them.

Representatives for Kardashian and Jenner have declined to comment publicly on the specifics of the allegations beyond the court filings.

What Has and Has Not Been Established

No judge has ruled on the racketeering claims, and no criminal charges have been filed against Kim Kardashian or Kris Jenner.

The case currently centres on competing legal actions, with Ray J seeking to have the defamation lawsuit dismissed while standing by his allegations.

As the dispute continues, the controversy highlights how quickly criminal terminology can reshape a celebrity feud, even before any legal findings are made.