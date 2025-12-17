Just as the internet was recovering from the unauthorised footage of Avengers: Doomsday, a new, potentially authentic glimpse at Tom Holland's next solo outing as Spider-Man has surfaced online.

The low-resolution trailer for what is believed to be Spider-Man: Brand New Day has begun circulating on social media. Sony Pictures has started issuing takedown notices, a move that strongly suggests the footage is genuine and that fans are getting a darker, more emotional chapter that picks up the pieces of a life erased.

Why the Leaked Trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day Seems Authentic

The footage circulating online has all the hallmarks of a legitimate, albeit unfinished, trailer. Sony Pictures has reportedly begun issuing takedown notices for the videos and audio shared across social media platforms, a move that often confirms the authenticity of leaked material.

The voiceover work is undeniably convincing, lacking the usual robotic artefacts found in deepfakes. Tom Holland's voice anchors the teaser with a melancholic narration that directly addresses the tragic ending of No Way Home.

'Hi, my name is Peter Parker. You don't remember me, but we used to know each other,' he says. 'Something bad was gonna happen, and the only way to stop it...was to make everyone forget about me.'

SpiderManBrandNewDay trailer leak shows Spider-Man (classic red/blue suit) fighting multiple members of The Hand (the red-clad ninjas with shuriken and swords) and there is also a pose shot taken from Alex Ross’s painted homage to Amazing Fantasy #15 (1962) the first appearance… pic.twitter.com/OYCgojjluP — Raqeeb (@RaqeebBDM) December 16, 2025

The emotional stakes are raised further as he continues: 'Because I'm not just Peter Parker, I'm Spider-Man. And sometimes, Spider-Man has to do the hard thing, even if it breaks Peter Parker's heart.'

New Heroes and Villains Teased

Beyond the emotional narration, the leak teases a massive expansion of Spider-Man's corner of the MCU. Fans have spotted references to iconic comic book imagery, including a recreation of the cover of Amazing Fantasy #15 and Spidey leaping into battle against the ninja organisation known as The Hand.

Perhaps most intriguingly, the trailer features a voice that sounds exactly like Stranger Things star Sadie Sink. She is heard warning the hero to stay out of her way, fueling speculation about her mystery role.

Some important shots from the Spiderman Brand New Day Trailer leak pic.twitter.com/vbylnbGHU0 — Aryan (@Aryan_MW) December 16, 2025

The film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), boasts a staggering ensemble cast. Returning franchise veterans include Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. They are joined by heavy hitters from the wider Marvel universe, including Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk and Jon Bernthal as The Punisher.

The leaked descriptions also mention villains like Mac Gargan (The Scorpion), played by Michael Mando, and Tombstone, portrayed by Marvin Jones III. Even Florence Pugh is expected to make an appearance as Yelena Belova.

Why the 'Brand New Day' Leak Actually Feels Real

Marvel's original plan, according to various sources, was to debut four distinct Avengers: Doomsday glimpses in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash screenings—each playing for one week before switching to the next version.

This tiered release was designed to build anticipation over time and drive repeat cinema visits. The leak undercuts that plan, and while it may boost fan excitement, it also muddies the carefully calibrated promotional timeline Marvel had in mind.