When the sexual harassment case against Todd Golden, head coach of the Florida Gators men's basketball team, concluded in January 2025 with 'no evidence' found under Title IX guidelines, the outcome came as a surprise to many.

The accusations—serious in nature and including claims of sexual exploitation and stalking—were ultimately dismissed after the University of Florida's Title IX office announced the closure of the investigation. The decision has sparked widespread concern and criticism, with many questioning how such allegations could be dropped despite testimonies from young women who claimed to have been victimised by Golden.

The Allegations Against Golden

The Title IX, an office independent of the athletics department, was prompted from a formal complaint filed in September 2024, in which multiple women accused Golden of making unwanted sexual advances, sending explicit images and stalking.

According to the allegations, Golden used Instagram to contact women, sending unsolicited explicit photos and manipulating interactions by liking and un-liking posts to avoid detection. While sharing her ordeal with The Alliigator, one woman said, 'At first, it starts off slow, like, 'Oh, wow. That's odd. This guy is showing us attention. And then it becomes, 'Wow, he's kind of crossing a line. No, he didn't mean it that way.' Then it's, 'Wait, he's fully stepping over that line.' And then it's, 'Wow, there's a picture of his d*ck.' It was a full grooming process with all of us.'

Several other women who wished to stay anonymous also said that Golden allegedly appeared at places where the women were known to be. Hence, the nature of the complaints painted a disturbing picture of repeated and calculated harassment.

What Happened to the Investigation?

The investigation lasted multiple months and included several interviews. However, the University of Florida's Title IX office concluded the probe on 27 January 2025, saying there was insufficient evidence to support the allegations within Title IX's parameters.

'After a thorough investigation that included dozens of interviews over the past months, the University of Florida has found no evidence that Todd Golden violated Title IX,' Florida spokesman Steve Orlando said in the university's release.

The University Athletic Association, a body overseeing Florida athletics, also confirmed the conclusion of the investigation. 'Throughout this process, Coach Golden has demonstrated tremendous focus and professionalism, and we commend him for that. As the Gators move forward, we reaffirm our commitment to promoting a championship experience with integrity,' a spokesperson from UAA said.

However, the university's letter sent to a female complainant indicated that while there was evidence of 'questionable activity', the behaviour did not fall under the scope of Title IX, which specifically addresses sexual harassment within the context of a university program or activity.

Golden's Response

When the inquiry started in November 2024, Golden released a statement saying that he had actively participated in and respected the confidentiality of an ongoing school inquiry and was grateful for the support shown to him and his family. Golden is married to Megan York, a former volleyball player with two children.

Upon the investigation's closure in January, Golden expressed gratitude for the support he received from the University of Florida and its fans while also hinting at possible defamation claims. Golden's attorney, William Shepherd, also released a statement saying, 'This investigation has found no evidence to support the allegations against Coach Golden. The University's conclusion proves that the complaint was meritless.' He also accused some parties of exploiting the situation for personal gain.

Meanwhile, while the investigation continued, Golden's team enjoyed a remarkable basketball season. The Gators, ranked No. 4 nationally and victorious in the SEC Tournament, also made it to the Final Four. Since Golden has been given the green light as the investigation against him has closed, he seems to be moving forward in his coaching career, and whether the controversy will follow him ahead remains to be seen.