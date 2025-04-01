Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun broke his long-kept silence on the allegations made against him by the late actress Kim Sae-Ron's family, who accused him of dating their daughter when she was a minor. On Monday, during a press conference, Soo-hyun claimed that he never dated the actress when she was a minor and he is not a 'Paedophile.'

Kim Sae-Ron, who took her own life on 16 February, was allegedly in a relationship with the actor at one period of her life. After her death, the Bloodhound actress's family released text messages and private pictures of the duo to the public to level their allegations, which were initially rebutted by the actor's representatives.

However, in turn of events, Soo-hyun admitted that he, in fact, was in a relationship with the actor five years ago and said that 'they were just like any other couple.'

Kim Soo-hyun Addresses Dating Rumours

The controversy started when Sae-Ron's family members released supposed evidence suggesting that Kim hyun had been involved with her since she was just 15 years old. However, the actor consistently maintained that their relationship began after Sae-Ron became an adult, around 2019, when she was 19.

In his press conference, he stressed that they were both adults when they dated for approximately one year, dismissing the claims that he had been involved with her while she was still underage. 'I did not date the deceased when she was a minor,' Kim Soo-hyun stated. 'It is also not true that her tragic choice was a result of me turning away from her or because my agency pressured her over debt,' he continued. During the time of her death, it was reported that complex financial issues were part of Sae-ron's struggles in the years leading up to her passing.

Kim Soo-hyun Rejects 'Grooming' Allegations

The actor also rejected the allegations that he had 'groomed' Kim Sae Ron. In his address, he accused the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute, a platform used by the actress's family to make allegations, of framing him as a paedophile. He said that they are using 'fabricated evidence' to support their narrative. This included releasing KakaoTalk messages, which the family claimed proved that their romantic involvement started when Sae-ron was a minor.

'The evidence they have presented is false. 'They are altering timelines, editing photos and even manufacturing testimonies,' Kim Soo-hyun said while revealing that he had submitted the disputed KakaoTalk conversations to a verification agency, which concluded that the 2016 and 2018 messages were not written by the same person. 'If their evidence is truly genuine, I urge them to submit it to the authorities for legal verification,' he added.

Kim Soo-hyun Burst Into Tears During His Address

While making his address, the actor faced an emotional breakdown and expressed his deep pain over the situation. 'Every time my agency and I respond to their claims, new fabricated testimonies emerge,' he said. 'The constant release of false information has been incredibly distressing not only for me but also for the people who support me.'

Throughout his statement, Kim Soo-hyun made it clear that he felt a strong sense of responsibility for his past relationship with Sae-ron, yet he repeatedly stated that he could not take responsibility for something he did not do. 'I accept responsibility for what I have done,' he said, his voice trembling. 'But I will not take responsibility for something I did not do. I cannot betray those who have supported me.'

Internet Reacts, Says 'What a Performance'

As soon as the press conference ended, the internet was flooded with mixed reactions to the actor's emotional appeal.

Some social media users claimed that the actor was just performing the whole time and was reading from a script, 'The way Kim Soo hyun acts in his press conference is exactly like the way he acts in his dramas. Like change your method a little bit so it won't be so obvious??,' a user wrote on X. While another said, 'If you are wondering why Kim Soohyun is looking down in his press conference, it because he was reading his statement from a script A true actor's spirit.'

While most of the reactions were filled with negative remarks, there were a few voices that felt sentimental towards the Queen of Tears actor. 'KimSooHyun is not just an actor — he is a person, just like any of us, and he deserves respect and kindness. That's why it's truly disheartening to see someone so dedicated to his craft face baseless online hate,' a user said on X. Another highlighted the scrutiny faced by media by saying, 'Say no to media trials and cyberbullying. We believe in Kim Soo hyun, and the way he opened up today makes me follow him even more.'

The controversy is far from over since Soo-hyun's recent press conference has fueled the already blazing fire. Meanwhile, according to the latest reports, a Seoul court has accepted Soo-hyun's civil lawsuit filed against Sae-Ron's family and the operators of the controversial YouTube channel Hoverlab.