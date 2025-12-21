Tom Brady shared a cryptic message on social media just days after his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen appeared to confirm her marriage to jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

The retired NFL star posted an Instagram Story on 20 December depicting himself in a white hoodie emblazoned with the words 'Forever Young', with the caption 'Yuppppppp'.

What caught fans' attention was the soundtrack Brady chose to accompany the image: Logic's 2017 hit '1-800-273-8255', a mental health anthem named after the U.S. suicide prevention hotline.

The song's lyrics, including 'I feel like I'm out of my mind, it feels like my life isn't mine', immediately sparked speculation among followers regarding the quarterback's emotional state.

The post came just two days after Bündchen was photographed wearing a wedding ring at a red carpet event in São Paulo, Brazil, prompting widespread online discussion about Brady's reaction.

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente's Relationship Timeline

According to E! News, marriage records show that Bündchen and Valente tied the knot on 3 December in Surfside, Florida.

Their relationship reportedly began in June 2023, several months after Bündchen finalised her divorce from Brady. The two first met through jiu-jitsu classes, with Valente serving as her instructor before their friendship developed into a romance.

In a 2024 interview with The New York Times, Bündchen described the relationship as unlike anything she had experienced before. 'This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first,' she said. 'It's very different. It is very honest, and it's very transparent.'

The couple welcomed their first child together in early 2025, though they have not yet revealed the baby's name.

Bündchen told Vogue France in May that she was adjusting to new motherhood again, stating, 'Now that my little one is sleeping through the night, I'm regaining control of my schedule.'

Public Reaction to Brady's 'Forever Young' Message

Brady's short but emotionally loaded post quickly gained traction online. Fans flooded social media with comments interpreting the message in various ways.

Some expressed concern, referencing the song's mental health themes, while others suggested the caption and hoodie were meant as a statement of resilience and self-assurance.

Although the seven-time Super Bowl champion did not reference Gisele or the marriage directly, the timing of the post led many to connect it to his ex-wife's new chapter. Neither Brady nor Bündchen has publicly commented on the speculation.

'1-800-273-8255' was widely praised when it was released for destigmatising mental health conversations.

Logic's lyrics describe a struggle with self-worth before finding hope and connection, which made Brady's choice of song particularly striking for followers familiar with its meaning.

Inside Brady's Family Life and Career Shift

Brady retired from the NFL for good in 2023 following a 23-year career that included seven Super Bowl victories, six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He shares three children: son Jack with actress Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin and Vivian with Bündchen.

Speaking to E! News in 2023, Brady said spending time with his children was his greatest joy. 'They bring so much to my life, and they add so much joy and energy,' he said. 'I just want to be there to support them as best I can.'

While Bündchen has settled into family life with Valente and their newborn, Brady has focused on his broadcasting commitments and parenting.

For now, his only public comment remains the 'Forever Young' post that left fans wondering what message the former quarterback truly intended to send.