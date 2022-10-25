Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's ongoing marital problems is not a private matter anymore with their spat becoming public. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's ex-partner Bridget Moynahan has entered the fray with a cryptic post to suggest that the rumours about an impending divorce is not just speculation.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion and his supermodel wife have been living separately for over two months. The feud allegedly began after Brady decided to return for a 23rd season in the NFL just 40 days after announcing his retirement from football in February.

Bundchen wanted the 45-year-old to prioritise family over football, but his decision to "unretire" was said to be the final straw that broke their 13-year marriage. The former Victoria's Secret angel has been living separately, and Brady's ex-partner seemed to hint at Brady's crumbling relationship with his wife.

"Not everything is meant to be mended," Moynahan, who shares a son with Brady, wrote on Instagram quoting marriage therapist Vienna Pharaon.

"Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime. Sometimes we have to learn to get comfortable with the gifts that are offered through the ruptures and the endings instead of the stories of repair and reconciliation."

Meanwhile, a source close to the couple has revealed that they are ready to part ways, with the involvement of lawyers making the whole process "nasty." They are in agreement about raising the kids together, but are yet to settle terms on splitting their combined $600 million fortune, which includes real estate holdings across the globe.

"Things are very nasty between Tom and Gisele because of the lawyers. They are ready for a fight," the source told Page Six. "Tom and Gisele are not battling over the kids, they both want joint custody. But it will take some time to divide their immense wealth and property all over the world."

Bundchen and Brady share two children - son Benjamin, 12, and 9-year-old daughter Vivian, along with co-parenting Brady's son Jack, 15, whom he shares with Hollywood actress Moynahan. While the model has skipped all of Brady's games this season, his three kids were present at their home game against the Green Bay Packers.