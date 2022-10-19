Tom Brady has finally accepted that he cannot focus on family and football simultaneously, especially during the NFL season. The quarterback's supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, has been suggesting the same for a number of years. Is she finally justified?

The seven-time Super Bowl champion returning for a 23rd season despite previously announcing his retirement seems to have been the final straw. Bundchen has left the family home in Tampa, and is now living separately with their two kids - Vivian, 9 and Benjamin, 15.

The Brazilian fashion model was very clear during a recent interview that she wanted Brady to be "more present" in the lives of their children. Moreover, Bundchen was keen to pursue her passion projects after devoting most of the last decade to nurturing the family.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has now accepted that he cannot focus his attention on both family and football during an active campaign. Brady compared the NFL season to being deployed in the military, as he feels it needs all his attention at all times.

"I almost look at like a football season like you're going away on deployment for the military," Brady said, talking to Kevin Durant on his Let's Go podcast. "And it's like, 'Man, here I go again.'"

"Whatever you may say -- 'Ah, man, I want to, you know, make sure I spend a little more time doing this during the season,' the reality is, is when it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over and as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance -- you're going to end up doing exactly what you've always done."

Brady's comments have now made it clear why Bundchen has been insisting for him to allow football to take a back seat, especially after the illustrious career he has had. The 45-year-old announced his retirement in February, only to renege on his plans 40 days later.

The future NFL Hall of Famer's decision has seen Bundchen move out, and if recent reports are to be believed they are on the verge of ending their 13-year union. Brady and his Brazilian model wife have hired attorneys to discuss a potential divorce, which will involve splitting their combined $600 million fortune.