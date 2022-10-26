Tom Brady is not only taking hits on the field, but also off it for his poor performances. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's ongoing marital issues with Gisele Bundchen is affecting his game, says former New York Jets coach Rex Ryan.

The Buccaneers are 3-4 for the season after their latest blowout loss against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Brady again had a poor game, and was unable to make any impact on the offensive line managing just 290 yards and completing 32 of his 49 attempts.

Brady is in the midst of a potential divorce with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen. The Brazilian supermodel moved out of their family home earlier this year, and has been living separately with their two children in Miami.

The power couple are said to have hired lawyers to begin divorce proceedings, which are expected to turn nasty when it comes to splitting their combined $600 million fortune. Ryan feels Brady's ongoing troubles with the mother of his children is affecting his game.

"This team is searching like crazy. At least they're trying, they're searching, but Tom Brady looks like a shell of himself," Ryan said Monday on ESPN's "Get Up." "You look at him even physically. His personal life, obviously, is having an effect too. I get it. I don't want to minimise this. It's a factor. Obviously it's something."

"This team is old and slow. ... They are unwatchable on offense." pic.twitter.com/Qg7EubVCuz — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 24, 2022

Ryan was not the only NFL expert to go hard at Brady after his showing on Sunday. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith was also brutal in his assessment and simply asked the seven-time Super Bowl champion to hang up his helmet after this season.

"Tampa Bay looks awful, on both sides of the ball. They look absolutely awful, okay, that's number one. Number two: Tom Brady looks like a shell of himself and I will tell you this much, he is done. Tom Brady after this season, this is it," Smith said on "First Take."

Brady, meanwhile, has reiterated his desire to complete this season amid talks of the quarterback calling time on his illustrious career midway through the campaign. The former New England Patriots quarterback says that he has moved on from his decision to retire earlier in the year before reneging 40 days later.