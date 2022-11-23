Paige Spiranac has indulged a fan after he wrote asking for the recently divorced Tom Brady to hook up with the globally followed golf influencer. The former golf pro turned social media star responded with a kind message, but did not reject the idea of a potential relationship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

Brady recently split from wife Gisele Bundchen after 13 years of marriage. It was a mutually agreed split, with the seven-time Super Bowl champion and the Brazilian fashion model going their separate ways with minimal fuss despite having to split their combined $600 million fortune.

Rumours about a potential rift between the power couple surfaced well before the 2022-23 season got underway, but Brady and Bundchen refused to comment. The former Victoria's Secret angel had moved out of their family home and the couple were living separately for a number of months before the divorce.

The root cause of the split according to multiple sources was Brady's decision to renege on his plans to retire from the NFL. Instead, he returned for a 23rd season with the Buccaneers. Bundchen was clear that she wanted the veteran quarterback to be more present in the lives of his children - Benjamin and Vivian - whom he shares with the supermodel.

The now former power couple confirmed their divorce late last month, with both choosing to focus on their respective careers. However, a fan of Spiranac decided that she should hook up with Brady and urged the future Hall of Famer to pick up the phone and call 2022's "sexiest woman" in the world.

"If I were Tom Brady, I'd call Paige Spiranac. 29, incredibly hot, recently divorced, former professional athlete who would understand and support what he does for a living," the fan commented on Twitter. "And Brady loves to play golf. Now that would be a power couple."

Spiranac, who is certainly no stranger to such requests, was kind in her reply. The 29-year-old, who has more followers than Tiger Woods, did not reject the idea, but veered away from talking about it specifically when she responded by calling her fan "sweet" for his comment.

"You guys are so sweet, thank you! It takes no effort to be nice so I always try to do my part to make someone's day better."