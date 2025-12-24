Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson is again driving hip-hop headlines after a sharp online exchange with Christian 'King' Combs, the son of music executive Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

The exchange unfolded online in late December 2025, as attention remained fixed on Diddy's recent conviction and the release of the Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which Jackson executive-produced.

The comments were made on social media, where tensions between Jackson and the Combs family have simmered for years. This time, it was King Combs who entered the dispute, pushing a long-running rivalry into a new generation.

The moment has drawn renewed focus on 50 Cent's history of public feuds, many of which have shaped his career and reputation.

King Combs Wants To 'Slap' 50 Cents

King Combs, a rapper and model, posted a direct threat aimed at 50 Cents on X, formerly Twitter. The message was quickly deleted, but not before spreading widely online.

'On my dad, if I ever see 50 Cent, I'll slap the f*** outta him.' The remark came as Jackson continued to criticise Diddy following his conviction and the documentary's release,' said King Combs.

50 Cent responds after Diddy’s son King Combs says he will slap him



“Lil bro first close your damn mouth when you take pictures[…] you still living off Wi-FI and legacy. Relax” pic.twitter.com/TfvwrVoOxK — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 23, 2025

The post reflected growing frustration within the Combs family over Jackson's public commentary. While brief, the message added fuel to an already tense relationship rooted in long-standing disputes between Jackson and Diddy.

50 Cents Claps Back

Jackson did not let the threat pass without a response. He replied publicly, choosing to undermine King Combs rather than address the threat directly.

'Lil bro, first, close your damn mouth when you take pictures. I've been rich three different times, sold records, sold shows, sold liquor, sold power. You are still living off Wi-Fi and legacy. Relax,' Jackson wrote.

The response reinforced Jackson's long-held position that his success was self-made. It also kept attention on his ongoing conflict with Diddy, which dates back more than two decades.

Top 10 50 Cents Beefs

The latest feud with King Combs is only one chapter in a long list of disputes. Throughout his career, 50 Cents has been involved in some of hip-hop's most intense and public rivalries.

Below are the most notable, ranked by impact.

1. Ja Rule

The feud with Ja Rule defined early-2000s rap culture. It involved diss tracks, physical altercations and industry blacklisting, leaving a lasting mark on both careers.

2. Irv Gotti

As head of Murder Inc., Gotti became a central figure in Jackson's war with the label. The rivalry involved music, legal battles and public taunts that continued for years.

3. Diddy

Jackson's conflict with Diddy began in the late 1990s and has never thoroughly cooled. It has resurfaced repeatedly, most recently through Jackson's involvement in the Netflix documentary.

4. Kenneth 'Supreme' McGriff

This feud went beyond music. Authorities linked McGriff to the 2000 shooting that left Jackson with nine gunshot wounds. McGriff is now serving a life sentence.

5. The Game

Once allies, the pair fell out publicly after The Game distanced himself from G-Unit. Their split included radio clashes, diss records and a violent incident outside Hot 97.

6. Rick Ross

The rivalry centred on Ross's past as a corrections officer. Jackson released music and online attacks aimed at discrediting Ross's image.

7. Jimmy Henchman

This dispute escalated into real-world violence, including shootings and murder plots. Henchman is now imprisoned for life plus 30 years.

8. The LOX

A lyrical battle marked by multiple diss tracks. Both sides traded sharp verses, with The LOX earning respect for their responses.

9. Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Once close friends, the pair fell out over failed business plans. Jackson publicly mocked Mayweather, turning a personal rift into a spectacle.

10. DJ Khaled

A long-running dispute linked to G-Unit rivalries. It ended in early 2025 when both appeared together publicly, signalling a truce.

The latest issue shows that even decades into his career, 50 Cents remains a central figure in hip-hop conflict. The exchange with King Combs suggests that old rivalries continue to evolve, drawing in new voices while keeping long-standing tensions alive.

Why This Feud Matters Now

The 50 Cent King Combs feud is more than celebrity drama. It signals how generational tensions within hip-hop families can spill into public view, especially when legal troubles and documentaries raise the stakes.

For King Combs, defending his father comes with risks. Engaging 50 Cent publicly invites the kind of sustained trolling that has broken careers before.

For 50 Cent, the exchange reinforces his position as hip-hop's most persistent antagonist. Even decades into his career, he commands attention and controls narratives with precision.

Old rivalries do not fade. They evolve. And this one shows no signs of cooling down.