King Combs, the son of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, briefly ignited fresh drama online after posting and then deleting a threatening message aimed at 50 Cent.

Writing on X on 18 December, Combs, whose real name is Christian Combs, said: 'On my dad, if I ever see 50 Cent, I'll slap the f*** outta him.' Screenshots of the post quickly circulated before it was removed, with the reason behind the outburst remaining unclear.

The exchange unfolded as 50 Cent's Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning surged to number one on the platform.

Executive produced by 50 Cent, the series revisits allegations and controversies surrounding Diddy, who was convicted earlier this year on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution under the Mann Act.

He was sentenced to more than four years in prison and fined $500,000. The renewed attention appears to have intensified long-standing tensions between the two hip-hop figures, whose rivalry spans more than a decade.

50 Cent responds after Diddy’s son King Combs says he will slap him



50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, responded within hours, opting for ridicule rather than escalation. 'Lil bro, first, close your damn mouth when you take pictures,' he wrote, before listing his career achievements and dismissing King Combs as 'living off Wi-Fi and legacy.'

While Jackson has previously said his feud does not extend to Diddy's children, the latest exchange suggests the conflict continues to spill beyond its original boundaries, with no indication yet of whether King Combs will respond further.