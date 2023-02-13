* This is a contributed article. The IBTimes news staff was not involved in the creation of this article and this content does not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here are our T&C . For licensing please click here.

If you wish to keep your online habits hidden, it's time to look at your options. A private proxy is an intermediate device through which traffic flows from one point to another. It has only one user. If you have one, you can use it to browse the web anonymously.

Best Private Proxy Services in 2023

A simple search on Google for the best private proxy service will give multiple results. Therefore, figuring out which suits you best can be hectic. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the top private proxy services.

IPRoyal

If you are searching for private proxies with affordable pricing, IPRoyal is the answer. Although IPRoyal is relatively new to the scene, it has the best private proxies for protecting user privacy online. IPRoyal offers private proxies that work with most automation software and popular bots. Whether you are searching for powerful private proxies to identify market trends or data center proxies to do location-based research, the company has you covered.

Pricing Plans:

IPv4 Private Proxies

$9.00 per month for 5 private proxies (or $1.80 per proxy)

$83.50 per month for 50 private proxies (or $1.67 per proxy)

$157.00 per month for 100 private proxies (or $1.57 per proxy)

IPv6 Private Proxies

$4.00 per month for 10 private proxies (or $0.40 per proxy)

$6.00 per month for 20 private proxies (or $0.30 per proxy)

$10.00 per month for 50 private proxies (or $0.20 per proxy)

Features:

Overall Proxy Pool Size: over 8 million IPs

Uptime: 99.9%

Response Time: 0.54 s

Covered Locations: 150+ countries

Protocols: HTTP(S) and SOCKS5

Customer Support: reliable 24/7 support through email or chat

Bright Data

You can't have an article about proxy providers without mentioning Bright Data. It's one of the world's largest suppliers of private proxy servers. This is because it has over 72 million IPs spread throughout most countries. Bright Data focuses on private residential, data center, and mobile proxies.

Bright Data does not list pricing plans specifically for private proxies. Dedicated IPs come at an additional cost to the following tiers.

Pricing Plans:

Pay Per Use

Residential: $15.00 per GB

Datacenter: $0.80 per IP + $0.11 per GB

ISP: $0.50 per IP + $15.00 per GB

Mobile: $40.00 per GB

Starter: $500 per month

Advanced: $1,000 per month

Advanced+: $2,000 per month

Enterprise: (pricing available upon request)

Features:

Overall Proxy Pool Size: over 72 million IPs

Uptime: 99.9%

Response Time: 1.08 s

Covered Locations: 190+ countries with country, state, carrier, and ASN targeting

Protocols: HTTP(S)

Customer Support: 24/7 support through email, live chat, tickets, and a dedicated account manager for selected tiers

MarsProxies

MarsProxies offers the most enhanced private sneaker proxies in the market. Its dedicated proxies are highly optimized for shopping bots and can gain access to most stores. That's why it's the more popular among sneaker diehards.

Pricing Plans:

Daily Plan

€0.80 per private sneaker proxy at unlimited GBs

Monthly Plan

€1.80 per private sneaker proxy at unlimited GBs

Features:

Overall Proxy Pool Size: over 550,000 unbanned IPs

Uptime: 99%

Covered Locations: EU and US

Customer Support: 24/7 support through email and Discord

Smartproxy

Smartproxy is another top private proxy provider available in the market today. The company has been in operation since 2018 and provides proxies with a good balance between pricing, performance, and the ability to accomplish most tasks.

Pricing Plans:

Teeny: $7.50 per month for 3 private datacenter proxies (or $2.50 per proxy)

Tiny: $40.00 per month for 20 private datacenter proxies (or $2.00 per proxy)

Mini: $95.00 per month for 50 private datacenter proxies (or $1.90 per proxy)

Main: $320.00 per month for 200 private datacenter proxies (or $1.60 per proxy)

Enterprise: $750.00 per month for 500 private datacenter proxies (or $1.50 per proxy)

Features:

Dedicated Proxy Pool Size: 400,000 IPs

Uptime: 99.9%

Response Time: 0.61 s

Covered Locations: US

Protocols: HTTP(S) and SOCKS5

Customer Support: 24/7 support

Oxylabs

Are you looking for high-quality and reliable proxies for your business or personal use? Look no further than Oxylabs! With a wide range of residential and datacenter proxies available, the company has something to fit every need. Whether you're looking to scrape data, improve your SEO, or run online advertising campaigns, Oxylabs has you covered. And if you need something more specific, it also offers custom proxy solutions and consulting services to help you get the most out of the proxies.

Pricing Plans:

Starter: $180.00 per month for 100 US IPs or 60 worldwide IPs ($1.80 or $3.00 per dedicated datacenter proxy)

Business: $800.00 per month for 500 US IPs or 285 worldwide IPs ($1.60 or $2.80 per dedicated datacenter proxy)

Corporate: $1,500.00 per month for 1,000 US IPs or 577 worldwide IPs ($1.50 or $2.60 per dedicated datacenter proxy)

Enterprise: $6,000.00 per month for 5,000+ US IPs or 2,500+ worldwide IPs (custom price per dedicated datacenter proxy)

Features:

Datacenter Proxy Pool Size: over 2 million IPs

Uptime: 99.9%

Response Time: 0.86 s

Covered Locations: 188 countries

Protocols: HTTP(S) and SOCKS5

Customer Support: 24/7 support through email or chat and a dedicated account manager for selected tiers

SOAX

Want to take your web scraping and data extraction to the next level? Look no further than SOAX! Its state-of-the-art residential and datacenter proxies will give you unparalleled speed and reliability. The company's user-friendly interface and dedicated customer support team make it easy to get started and troubleshoot any issues you may have. With a wide range of customizable options and flexible pricing plans, SOAX is the perfect choice for businesses and individuals looking for high-quality proxies. Whether you're a small startup or a large corporation, SOAX has the solution for you.

Pricing Plans:

Starter Residential: $99.00 per month for 8 GB (2 whitelisted IPs and 300 ports)

Pro Residential: $300.00 per month for 27 GB (3 whitelisted IPs and 400 ports)

Plus Residential: $500.00 per month for x 55 GB (4 whitelisted IPs and 500 ports)

Regular Residential: $700.00 per month for x GB (5 whitelisted IPs and 600 ports)

Enterprise Residential:

$2,500.00 per month for 500 GB ($5.00 per GB)

$4,000.00 per month for 1,000 GB ($4.00 per GB)

$6,000.00 per month for 2,000 GB ($3.00 per GB)

$10,000.00+ per month for unlimited GB (<$2.00 per GB)

Features:

Residential Proxy Pool Size: over 5 million IPs

Uptime: 99.9%

Response Time: 1.19 s

Covered Locations: 150+ countries

Protocols: HTTP(S) and SOCKS5

Customer Support: 24/7 support and a dedicated account manager for selected tiers

NetNut

NetNut is among the fastest premium private proxy providers. The service uses DiViNetworks' data delivery services, thus making its network more secure, stable, and efficient. Traffic routes via NetNut's network without using third-party devices. Therefore, you won't experience any bottlenecks, interruptions, or disconnections while using its private proxies.

Pricing Plans:

Nano: $25.00 per month for 1 GB ($25.00 per GB)

Micro: $115.00 per month for 5 GB ($23.00 per GB)

Mini: $200.00 per month for 10 GB ($20.00 per GB)

Starter: $350.00 per month for 20 GB ($17.50 per GB)

Advanced: $750 per month for 50 GB ($15.00 per GB)

Production: $1,000 per month for 100 GB ($10.00 per GB)

Semi-Pro: $2,000 per month for 250 GB ($8.00 per GB)

Professional: $3,250 per month for 500 GB ($6.50 per GB)

Master: $5,000.00 per month for 1 TB ($5.00 per GB)

*All packages come with unlimited connections.

Features:

Static Residential Proxy Pool Size: over 1 million IPs

Uptime: 99.9%

Response Time: 1.37 s

Covered Locations: worldwide

Protocols: HTTP(S) and SOCKS5

Customer Support: 24/7 multi-channel support (chat, email, and Discord)

GeoSurf

One thing that makes GeoSurf stand out is the quality of private proxies it provides to users. The service chooses IP addresses from the best internet providers in developed countries. However, its small pool of IPs makes it one of the most expensive providers.

Pricing Plans:

Explorer: $300.00 per month for 20 GB (@$15.00 per additional GB)

Starter: $450.00 per month for 38 GB (@$12.00 per additional GB)

Professional: $900.00 per month for 90 GB (@$10.00 per additional GB)

Plus: $2,000.00 per month for 250 GB (@$8.00 per additional GB)

Enterprise: unlisted monthly price for 2 TB

Features:

Residential Proxy Pool Size: over 3 million IPs

Response Time: 2.2 s

Covered Locations: 130+ countries

Protocols: HTTP(S)

Customer Support: dedicated support for all tiers except Explorer

PacketStream

This private proxy provider has a different business model. That's why it's one of the most affordable proxy services and an excellent choice for individuals and beginners. PacketStream accomplishes this by purchasing bandwidth directly from individuals and then reselling it at a low price to its consumers.

Pricing Plans:

$1.00 per GB

Features:

Residential Proxy Pool Size: over 7 million IPs

Uptime: 99%

Response Time: 2.46 s

Covered Locations: all major countries

Protocols: HTTP(S)

Customer Support: email support

Storm Proxies

Storm Proxies is another service that makes it to our list. Bear in mind that while it's affordable, proxies mainly reside in the US and EU. If you're fine with a smaller pool of IPs, give this provider a try.

Pricing Plans:

$10.00 per month for 5 private proxies (or $2.00 per proxy)

$20.00 per month for 10 private proxies (or $2.00 per proxy)

$40.00 per month for 20 private proxies (or $2.00 per proxy)

$60.00 per month for 30 private proxies (or $2.00 per proxy)

$90.00 per month for 50 private proxies (or $1.80 per proxy)

$160.00 per month for 100 private proxies (or $1.60 per proxy)

$320.00 per month for 200 private proxies (or $1.60 per proxy)

$640.00 per month for 400 private proxies (or $1.40 per proxy)

*All packages come with unlimited bandwidth, a 1 GB network, 100 concurrent threads, and datacenter proxies covering 3 USA locations.

Features:

Residential Proxy Pool Size: over 70,000 IPs

Covered Locations: USA (Cheyenne, LA, and NY)

Protocols: HTTP(S)

Customer Support: ticketing system

Conclusion

Choosing the right private proxy provider can be a daunting task, but by considering several key factors, you can make an informed decision. Location, speed, compatibility, and IP pool size are just a few crucial things to keep in mind. It is always a good idea to read reviews and ask for recommendations from other users. Doing so will help you make an informed decision.