E-commerce has become an alternative to traditional stores and is responsible for facilitating the acquisition of certain goods and services thanks to the convenience it offers.

The term refers to commercial transactions, such as the sale of a specific product, conducted online. Most companies operate online stores with distinctive titles, images, and details of each product it offers.

When browsing the store, customers may find different products they want to purchase. They can add them to their shopping cart and pay using a credit or debit card, or alternative payment methods.

Thanks to the best international shipping companies for e-commerce, buyers can purchase a product from anywhere in the world with minimal hassle.

Advantages of E-commerce

E-commerce differs from traditional businesses and offers certain advantages.

Lower expense

Running an e-commerce store is generally more cost-effective than a physical shop. It eliminates the need for commercial space, security personnel or in-store employees. With an online store, the typical costs relate to the store name, the website, and the inventory setup.

Reach more audience

E-commerce allows businesses to reach a wide audience locally and globally, thanks to international e-commerce shipping. This helps small businesses become recognised brands in the market over time.

Logistics tracking

Order tracking is a key aspect of e-commerce. Companies can rely on cross-border shipping providers to offer customers benefits such as two-day shipping and easy returns.

2025 Guide to International Shipping Companies

Global shipping for e-commerce has become increasingly important because it is an essential part of the online purchase process. All customers, when purchasing, look for safe and efficient shipping.

Whether you are a small, medium-sized, or large business, the ability to ship internationally is key to success, and with the advent of technological solutions and the right logistics, traditional shipping challenges can be overcome.

Spring GDS

Spring GDS provides international delivery and returns services to improve the user experience and is considered one of the best e-commerce international shipping companies.

The network spans nearly 200 countries and is characterised by its flexibility and ability to adapt to the needs of each company.

It has a specialised team who support the client in their growth, focusing on smart, modern, and simple logistics.

Nacex

Nacex is an express courier company specialising in high-demand shipments.

The company's goal is to respond quickly to each customer's distribution needs and maintain a high standard of quality to remain among the best global shipping solutions.

The company champions sustainability and, for this reason, promotes various initiatives to reduce the impact of its activities. It focuses on eco-design and recycling its packaging to reduce plastic use.

Adock

Adock has a warehouse where the online store inventory is managed and shipments are prepared. It offers a complete service from the moment a user makes a purchase until it arrives in their hands.

They offer a standard price, and once they understand each idea and the corresponding needs, they can adjust to make the price as competitive and simple as possible.

Logisfashion

Logisfashion is present in Europe, the Americas, and Asia, and has more than 20 distribution centres.

They handle storage and inventory management, order preparation, labelling, bagging, ironing, and even quality control, among other tasks.

FedEx

FedEx is one of the most well-known international transport companies in the world, providing comprehensive logistics solutions for any type of business and capable of reaching any location on the planet quickly and safely.

FedEx offers a variety of shipping options to suit your needs and budget.

The company offers several tools to help customers, such as the ability to modify information for receiving the product, select a pickup location, and authorise delivery to another person, among others.

One of the fundamental pillars of e-commerce success is its logistics strategy, as it must be optimally organised, taking advantage of customer loyalty, technological innovations, and the speed and flexibility of the internet.