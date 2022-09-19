The UK is in a state of mourning and people are fondly remembering Queen Elizabeth II, who had been a constant in everyone's lives for decades.

A senior Tory MP has even called for a bank holiday to be named "Elizabeth Day" as a sign of respect for the queen.

The topic was raised by Tobias Ellwood, the chairman of the Commons Defence Committee. He believes that the gesture would be the appropriate way to honour Her Majesty.

"In recognition of the late Queen's incredible lifetime service to the nation I believe it would be a fitting tribute to proclaim one of our bank holidays 'Elizabeth Day,'" tweeted the MP. He later issued a clarification and stated that he wants this to be a renamed bank holiday rather than a new one.

He also has support from former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith, who said that it was a brilliant idea. "We would want all the countries of the United Kingdom to celebrate on the same day," he told the Express.

It is not just the politicians who want this honour for the Queen, an online petition has also been launched calling for the same.

I’ve joined MPs from all parties to call for annual 'Queen Elizabeth Day' bank holiday. #TheQueen



MPs from across the party divide want the Government to name a day when the country will come together each year to celebrate her reign.https://t.co/z62ehhC3CI — Iain Duncan Smith MP (@MPIainDS) September 18, 2022

It says that September 8, the day the Queen passed away, should be declared "Queen Elizabeth Day." The petition has managed to garner more than 140,000 signatures so far.

The petition was started by a member of the public called John Harris. It states that the bank holiday would allow the UK to "celebrate both the life of the Queen and our gratitude for the institution of our Royal Family."

"I believe we need a new public bank holiday to mark our greatest sovereign's lifetime; a Queen Elizabeth Day," he said.

Britain's longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died at Balmoral Castle on September 8 at the age of 96. The Queen will be laid to rest at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on September 19.