Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence after his angry outburst following Al-Nassr's 1-0 defeat in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo's Al-Nassr lost to their title rivals Al-Ittihad. While it was just their second defeat of the 2022-23 season, the result saw Al-Nassr slip to second place in the league table, with Al-Ittihad replacing them at the top of the table.

As Al-Nassr, who are aiming to win their first Saudi Pro League title in four years, fell a point behind Al-Ittihad, Ronaldo was left frustrated on Thursday as he failed to make an impact that saw his side end on the losing end. The 37-year-old forward managed just one shot on target throughout the match at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium as Al-Ittihad were well prepared to void his threat.

Frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo

Soon after the match ended on Thursday, a frustrated Ronaldo stormed off the pitch as he straight away made his way to the player's tunnel. While some of his teammates looked to make a half-hearted attempt to calm him down, Ronaldo seemed disinterested in what they were saying and instead he just booted several water bottles at the side of the pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo is angry with the performance of the team.pic.twitter.com/oLP2zyEFkM — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) March 9, 2023

Ronaldo, who suffered his first loss at Al-Nassr, then took to social media to express his feelings. He did not make reference to his behaviour at final whistle, but he chose to focus on what his team needed to do in the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign. The former Manchester United forward also thanked Al-Nassr's fans for their support.

"Disappointed with the result, but we stay focused on our season and the games ahead. Thank you Al Nassr fans for your support, we know we can count on you!" tweeted Ronaldo.

Al-Ittihad were dominant throughout the match, having 12 shots on goal, two times more than Rudi Garcia's Al-Nassr. Even in terms of more possession, Al-Ittihad were ahead on Thursday. Nevertheless, the game was heading to a goalless draw, which would have been an OK result for Garcia and Ronaldo.

However, with 10 minutes remaining before the final whistle, Al-Ittihad defender Ahmed Mohammed Sharahili made a big run before passing it to striker Romarinho, who eventually struck the winner past Al-Nassr goalkeeper Nawaf Alaqidi. Al-Nassr failed to find an equaliser and suffered a 1-0 loss.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has now failed to find the back of the net in two straight games for Al-Nassr. Against Al-Batin last week, Ronaldo's side was trailing for the majority of the time and looked to be heading to a defeat but late goals helped Al-Nassr clinch three crucial points. Unfortunately for the Mrsool Park side on Thursday, they could not turn the result in their favour before the final whistle.

After scoring eight goals in four matches in February, which earned Ronaldo the Player of the Month award at the Saudi Pro League, everyone had expected him to make a difference against Al-Ittihad. Unfortunately, the former Real Madrid star did not manage to make any sort of contribution.

You did your best..

Eyes on the future 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eTk5yc6odK — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) March 9, 2023

Ronaldo these days has attracted unwanted controversies more than ever. Last week, after Al-Nassr's 3-1 win over Al-Batin, Ronaldo was seen having an ugly confrontation with a young fan. Again, the incident happened when Ronaldo was passing through the player's tunnel.

When Ronaldo was returning to the dressing room, a young fan confronted him in the tunnel, saying "Messi is so much better than you!" The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who was already irritated with Al-Nassr's first-half performance, instantly got angry with the boy's comments. Ronaldo replied, "It's an easy match! It's an easy match!"

Al-Nassr's upcoming game is their King Cup of Champions quarter-final clash with Abha Club on Tuesday. The two sides are scheduled to come face to face again on March 18 in a Saudi Pro League game.