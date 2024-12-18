Trinity Rodman, Olympic gold medallist and rising football star, has publicly criticised her father, NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, for being absent for much of her life.

In a candid interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 22-year-old labelled her father as "extremely selfish," sharing painful details about their strained relationship.

Rodman explained how her father's actions left a lasting impact on her family, saying, "He's not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else."

Trinity revealed that despite her father earning millions during his career, she and her family experienced financial hardships, at one point living out of a car. She added, "Before the divorce, he was helping financially.

But after, it was like, 'F*** you guys.'" According to CNN, she also spoke of his constant partying and struggles with substance abuse, describing how these behaviours affected their relationship.

Dennis Rodman's Legacy: How Many Children Does He Have?

Dennis Rodman, known for his flamboyant personality and basketball prowess, is the father of three children. He shares Alexis Rodman, 36, with his first wife, Annie Bakes, and Dennis "DJ" Rodman Jr., 23, and Trinity, 22, with his third wife, Michelle Moyer.

According to People, his relationships with his children have been fraught with difficulties, with Trinity and DJ often sharing that their mother played both parental roles in their lives.

Trinity's mother, Michelle, filed for divorce from Dennis in 2004 after a turbulent marriage, but the divorce was not finalised until 2012.

During this time, Trinity recalled sporadic interactions with her father, saying, "We would see him once, two, three, four times a year." Despite these challenges, Trinity credits her mother for supporting her ambitions and shielding her from her father's chaotic lifestyle.

Trinity's Journey to Success

Despite her difficult upbringing, Trinity Rodman has forged her path to success. The youngest player ever drafted into the NWSL at 18, she has since become a standout for the Washington Spirit and the U.S. Women's National Team.

According to People, she has been vocal about her desire to be recognised for her own achievements rather than as "Dennis Rodman's daughter."

Trinity's rise has been meteoric, including scoring decisive goals during the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she helped secure gold for Team USA. Reflecting on her career, she said, "I couldn't have asked for anything better," per ESPN.

A Complicated Father-Daughter Bond

The complex dynamic between Trinity and Dennis Rodman came into the spotlight in 2021 when Dennis surprised her at a match unannounced. Although Trinity admitted she was initially angry, the moment became a turning point, sparking a brief reconciliation.

However, as she revealed in her recent podcast interview, the relationship has remained inconsistent. "Stupid me for thinking that was going to be some type of new spark," she said.

Today, Trinity maintains minimal contact with her father, answering his calls "for her conscience." Reflecting on their relationship, she said, "If something happens, God forbid, I want to know that I did my part."